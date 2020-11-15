Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 10 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE T.J. Hockenson, TE Robert Tonyan, WR Golden Tate

Afternoon games: WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Matt Breida, RB Kenyan Drake

Sunday night: RB Mark Ingram, RB Damien Harris

Monday night: WR Allen Robinson

Houston at Cleveland (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, rain and extremely windy



Houston

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB David Johnson (concussion) has been placed on IR.

Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) and WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and are good to go.

Washington at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyle Allen (ankle) is out after a gruesome ankle injury last week. WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is also out. RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) practiced fully and is off the report. PK Dustin Hopkins (groin) was limited all week and is questionable.

Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out once again. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) was limited and is questionable. He should be a game-time decision.

Jacksonville at Green Bay (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, snow and extremely windy



Jacksonville

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) have all been ruled out. WR D.J. Chark (illness) made it back to practice Friday and is good to go.

Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) didn’t practice all week, and he’s questionable. RB Jamaal Williams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is poised to return.

Philadelphia at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, mostly cloudy



Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (knee) and WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) practiced Friday and appear good to go.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) lands on IR and will miss at least three games. There is hope he’ll be back after that three-week window. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited all week, but he’s not on the injury report. WR Golden Tate (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, mostly cloudy



Tampa Bay

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) and WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice in Friday and are off the report.

carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is out this week, but the team is hopeful he’ll be back next week. RB Mike Davis (toe) practiced fully all week and will fill in for him.

Denver at Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Denver

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable. WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) and TE Noah Fant (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

Las Vegas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Bryan Edwards (ankle) and TE Darren Waller (back) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) has been ruled out.

Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Myles Gaskin (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list, and he’ll miss at least two more games. WR Preston Williams (foot) was placed on IR and is out at least three games. RB Matt Breida (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable.

Buffalo at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (shoulder), RB T.J. Yeldon (back) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and are not on the injury report.

Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable for Week 10. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and RB Chris Carson (foot) were questionable and have been downgraded to out. RB DeeJay Dallas should see the majority of the work.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (quadriceps) and WR Cooper Kupp (oblique) made it back to a full practice Friday and are off the report.

San Francisco at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Tevin Coleman (knee) will also be sidelined. WR Brandon Aiyuk and WR Kendrick Bourne came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and should be ready to return.

New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (shoulder) was limited all week but doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) came back to practice fully Friday and will suit up.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, mostly cloudy, moderately windy



Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) comes out of the bye week with a doubtful tag.

Pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) got full practices Thursday and Friday and is off the report. QB Ben Roethlisberger was activated out of Reserve/COVID-19 but didn’t practice all week.

Baltimore at New England (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, light rain, moderately windy



Baltimore

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (ankle) made it back for a full practice Friday, but he’s listed as questionable.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) and RB Damien Harris (ankle) have been limited all week and are questionable.

Minnesota at Chicago (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, partly cloudy



Minnesota

Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go all week and isn’t on the injury report. TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) hasn’t practiced all week and won’t play.

Chicago

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (concussion) been declared out. WR Allen Robinson (knee) has been limited was limited questionable.