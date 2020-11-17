Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 11

We’re approaching the final bye weeks, which means your plug-and-play game has to be on point. We’re here to help lend a hand in clicking those waiver transactions.

Defensive linemen

DT DaQuan Jones, Tennessee Titans



It’s rare we suggest two interior linemen, but Jones absolutely deserves consideration after posting double-digits in some scoring systems the last two weeks. He had 12 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in the two games. He’ll face the Baltimore Ravens this week, who run the ball often, presenting more opportunities for tackles.

DT Denico Autry, Indianapolis Colts



Autry came out of their bye week three weeks ago with a chip on his shoulder because he has four sacks and at least one in each of the three games. He doesn’t provide a lot of tackles, which means he’ll be an all-or-nothing option. However, right now, he’s worth the speculative pickup.

Linebackers

OLB Eric Wilson, Minnesota Vikings



Wilson is budding into an LB1, but he’s still hovering on too many waivers. Over the last three weeks, he’s tied for fifth in fantasy points at the position. He has 24 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed and an interception. If he’s still out there, he needs to be owned.

ILB T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles



Edwards had a monstrous stat line before the Week 9 bye with 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He came back in Week 10 with 12 total tackles. He should be high on your priority list this week.

ILB Terez Hall, New England Patriots



After being promoted from the practice squad two weeks ago, Hall was all over the field in Week 10 with 10 total tackles. This could be a complete aberration, but it’s worth monitoring. If you’re in a league that uses three linebackers, you have to strike on opportunities like these quickly.

Defensive backs

FS D.J. Reed, Seattle Seahawks



He has played just three games this season, but he has tore it up in each of them. Reed is fourth among DBs during the stretch in fantasy points and had 22 tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery.

FS Nassir Adderley, Los Angles Chargers



The former second-round pick appears to have his sea legs under him after a year-and-a-half in the league. He had 20 tackles and a pass defensed in the last three games. You’d like for more versatility, but the solid tackle cushion to fall back on is nice to find this late in the year.