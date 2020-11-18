Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 11.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now.

NFL Odds: Week 11

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sunday 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Washington Football Team -2 +2 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints +5 -5 49.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars -9 +9 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM New Englan Patriots Houston Texans -2.5 +2.5 48.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns +3.5 -3.5 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers OFF OFF OFF Sunday 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans Baltimore Ravens -6.5 +6.5 48.5 Sunday 4:05 PM New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers +8.5 -8.5 47.5 Sunday 4:05 PM Miami Dolphins Denver Broncos -3.5 +3.5 45.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings +7 -7 47.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts -2 +2 51.5 Sunday 8:20 PM Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders OFF OFF OFF Monday 8:15 PM Los Angeles Rams Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4 -4 48.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.