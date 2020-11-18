Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 11.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 11
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Washington Football Team
|-2
|+2
|46.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|+5
|-5
|49.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-9
|+9
|46.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|New Englan Patriots
|Houston Texans
|-2.5
|+2.5
|48.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Cleveland Browns
|+3.5
|-3.5
|46.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|Carolina Panthers
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee Titans
|Baltimore Ravens
|-6.5
|+6.5
|48.5
|Sunday
|4:05 PM
|New York Jets
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+8.5
|-8.5
|47.5
|Sunday
|4:05 PM
|Miami Dolphins
|Denver Broncos
|-3.5
|+3.5
|45.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Minnesota Vikings
|+7
|-7
|47.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay Packers
|Indianapolis Colts
|-2
|+2
|51.5
|Sunday
|8:20 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Monday
|8:15 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+4
|-4
|48.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
