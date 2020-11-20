DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 11

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 11 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders this season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

CAM NEWTON, NE

$6,200 DRAFTKINGS, $7,600 FANDUEL

This is not a great slate for quarterbacks as most of the studs are playing on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night football and are not on the main slate. So it forces my hand to try to scoop up some value in order to spend elsewhere and lands us on Cam Newton. Newton is not an elite quarterback, he doesn’t have elite receivers, but he does have a floor due to his rushing upside. He is priced right and the matchup is excellent. The Texans rank 25th against opposing quarterbacks and this should be one of the higher paced games of the slate. For Cam to hit value he will have to rush for at least one touchdown without turning over the ball. On this type of slate I’m completely happy with a 20+ point performance out of Cam at his discounted price tag. Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Ben Roethlisberger, and Deshaun Watson will all be in my player pool as well at this price level.

JUSTIN HERBERT, LAC

$6,800 DRAFTKINGS, $8,500 FANDUEL

My original write up for tournaments only was Jameis Winston, but it doesn’t look like he will even be getting the start so lets play it safe and attack one of the worst defenses in the entire league. Herbert has been a fantasy stud in his rookie season and is averaging 26.2 DraftKings points per game. There was only one game this season that he didn’t eclipse the 20 point mark which was in Week 2 where he only got 19.7. He is having one of the best rookie seasons of all time at the QB position and that should continue in Week 11 versus the Jets. The Jets have given up the 29th most passing yards per game which should equate to another 300 yard performance out of Herbert. Stack up Herbert with Keenan Allen or Hunter Henry. For tournaments only feel free to take a shot at Taysom Hill and P.J. Walker who are both super cheap on FanDuel and DraftKings.

RUNNING BACKS

DALVIN COOK, MIN

$9,000 DRAFTKINGS, $10,500 FANDUEL I don’t believe I can pay the price tag on FanDuel but for DraftKings he should be in your cash games and also sprinkled into your tournament lineups. The touches and workload Dalvin receives every week is unmatched in the league right now. His volume is massive and the matchup versus the Cowboys is exploitable. Dallas has been trailing in almost every game this year and is currently allowing 157 rushing yards per game. This sets up Dalvin for a 150 yard rushing, 2 touchdown performance. If you can afford Dalvin Cook get him into your lineups in Week 11.

MIKE DAVIS, CAR

$7,000 DRAFTKINGS, $7,400 FANDUEL

I wish I had the courage to fade Mike Davis in Week 10, in a bad matchup versus the Buccaneers and their stout rush defense. Davis was the highest owned player on the slate due to his low price tag and people won and lost money with him in their lineups. I’m hoping people have a bad taste in their mouth from last week’s performance of only 8 DraftKings points and are scared away by the price increase. This week he goes from one of the worst matchups to the best matchup on the board. Detroit ranks league worst at defending running backs and are allowing 141 yards rushing per game. Load up on Mike Davis in both cash games and tournaments as I think his ownership shrinks compared to last week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

MICHAEL THOMAS, N0

$7,300 DRAFTKINGS, $8,200 FANDUEL

It’s odd that it took all the way to Week 11 and a quarterback change from Drew Brees to Taysom Hill/Jameis Winston for me to write up Michael Thomas. Thomas is on a long list of season long top draft picks that have busted so far this season. Injuries and bad manners have affected his output, but he is set up for a potential breakout game this week versus the Falcons at home in the dome. This game has shootout written all over it and should be an up paced game where Thomas will need to be involved. With Alvin Kamara a little banged up with a foot injury I think the Saints rely heavily on feeding Thomas the ball and he finds a way to score his first touchdown of the season in Week 11.

Update: With Taysom Hill projected as the starting at QB, I will lower my ownership on Michael Thomas.

JAKOBI MEYERS, NE



$4,900 DRAFTKINGS, $6,000 FANDUEL

The price is right on Jakobi Meyers in a Week 11 matchup versus the Texans. Meyers has emerged as the Patriots #1 Receiver and possibly their best quarterback lol. He has scored double digit points the last 4 games and had a massive 12 reception 169 receiving yard game in Week 9. The matchup is good versus the Texans, the game is being played indoors, and Meyers is one of the few receivers at this price range that provides a safe floor and high upside in Week 11.

TIGHT ENDS

MARK ANDREWS, BAL

$4,900 DRAFTKINGS, $6,500 FANDUEL

Every week the price keeps dropping on Mark Andrews and for good reason. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense as a whole have really struggled to score points and finish drives. I’m going back to the well once again due to the matchup and the price tag. A lot of tight ends have no floor meaning they can easily get you 0-3 points and cripple your lineup. As bad as Andrews has been compared to last season he is still averaging 11 DraftKings points per game and has 20+ point upside. He is a safe cash game and tournament play on both sites and is the pairing I prefer with Lamar Jackson in Ravens stacks.

HAYDEN HURST, ATL

$4,400 DRAFTKINGS, $5,500 FANDUEL

Hayden Hurst is another safe play at the tight end position who has scored double digit DraftKings points in each of the last 4 games. No other tight end on this slate has come even close to that recent trend. I love consistency and raw points from my tight end position. If Calvin Ridley is out again for the Falcons I will increase my ownership in Hurst and he will become my favorite FanDuel tight end. Keep an eye on the injury reports but either way I like the matchup versus the 18th worst team against defending the tight end. The shootout potential of this game, plus the consistency has me loading up on Hurst shares in Week 11.

Sneaky Update! Taysom Hill is Tight End eligible on FanDuel so lock him up at $4,500. It’s not too often you can play a starting quarterback at the tight end position so lock him up!

DEFENSES

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

$4,600 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

People are starting to doubt the Steelers and it just shows you how human nature forces some people to discredit a 9-0 start. People rather talk about how bad this undefeated team is rather than speak about how good they are. They are coached well, the organization has a strong foundation, and this team is well balanced on offense and defense. Yes they played down to their competition when they played Dallas, but it happens. Lets not forget they have 36 sacks, 11 interceptions, 6 fumble recoveries, and scored 2 defensive touchdowns in 9 weeks. Couple that with the fact they get to face off with a rookie and I will be just fine securing another 10+ point performance from the Steelers in Week 11.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

$4,000 DRAFTKINGS, $4,500 FANDUEL

J-E-T-S jets, jets, jets! We will be targeting this offense every week and this will be the last time to get descent odds on the Jets finishing under 2 wins. I locked it in 4 weeks ago at +120 and now its down to -160. This Jets team is terrible even though they did look good last week against the Patriots. I think that game was a fluke and you will see a flustered Flacco when he travels across the country to Los Angeles. If you don’t have the money to pay up for the Steelers or Chargers feel free to take some shots on the Bengals and the Broncos at bargain bin prices in Week 11.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.

,