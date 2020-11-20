Fantasy football injury report: Week 11 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (Thursday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is out again this week. RB Mike Davis (thumb) practiced fully all week and will continue to fill in for him. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) will miss another week with his foot injury. WR Tee Higgins (illness) was limited Thursday but came back in full Friday, and he’ll play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and continues to lace them up.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Andy Dalton (concussion) practiced fully all week and is set to return. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) practiced, too, and is good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday, and he’s off the report. TE Noah Fant (ribs) made it back, too, but he’s still questionable. QB Drew Lock (ribs) was limited all week and is questionable.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (concussion) and WR Danny Amendola (hip) are all out. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) and WR Marvin Jones (knee) made it back to practice fully Friday and are good to go. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) was limited all week and is questionable.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) has been ruled out. WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week and is questionable. WR Davante Adams (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) practiced fully and is good to go.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson (concussion) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three weeks. WR Kenny Stills (back) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Duke Johnson (illness) made it back to practice in full Friday and is ready for Week 11.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Jack Doyle (concussion) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, but he remains questionable. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited all week and didn’t practice at all Friday. He’s not on the injury report, though.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out. QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB Chris Thompson (back) went on Injured Reserve and will be out at least three weeks. TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) and RB James Robinson (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) was limited Friday and draws the questionable tag. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) made it back to practice fully Friday and is off the report

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (back) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (Monday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Matt Breida (hamstring) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (foot) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Irv Smith (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest) have been limited all week and are questionable – per usual.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (ribs) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) made it back to practice fully Friday and are off the report.

NEW YORK GIANTS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was out of practice all week and is doubtful. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back for a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) remains out of action after an original four- to six-week prognosis from Oct. 22. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (bye week)

RB JaMycal Hasty (collarbone) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss the rest of the season.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (Thursday night)

TE Greg Olsen (foot) left the Thursday night game with a ruptured plantar fascia in his foot, and his season could be over.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Monday night)

WR Chris Godwin (finger) and WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice in Thursday, but there was no word from Friday. Both should play, but check on their statuses Saturday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out. WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and remains good to go.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) and PK Dustin Hopkins (groin) made it back for a full practice Friday, but both remain questionable.