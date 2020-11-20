Six points with David Dorey

Week 11 started out with a great matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals that came down to the final minute. This time, the Cardinals were able to stop Kyler Murray but not many other teams have.

The Steelers still haven’t lost and the Jets haven’t won.

Fantasy playoffs are starting soon for big contests and then in three or four more weeks for most leagues. We’re already battling a whacky season with tons of injuries and positive results from COVID-19 testing. Now the weather is an issue and apparently, it is just a feature in Cleveland where they expect rain this week.

Okay, six things to think about heading into Week 11: