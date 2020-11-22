Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 11 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR N’Keal Harry

Afternoon games: QB Drew Lock, WR Allen Lazard, TE Irv Smith Jr.

Sunday night:

Monday night:

Philadelphia at Cleveland (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, light rain possible



Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Zach Ertz (ankle) remains out of action after an original four- to six-week prognosis from Oct. 22. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and continues to lace them up.

Atlanta at New Orleans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. Reports say QB Taysom Hill and not Jameis Winston will replace him as the starter, but there hasn’t been a confirmation by the team. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) made it back to practice fully Friday and are off the report.

Cincinnati at Washington (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, overcast



Cincinnati

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) will miss another week with his foot injury. WR Tee Higgins (illness) was limited Thursday but came back in full Friday, and he’ll play.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) and PK Dustin Hopkins (groin) made it back for a full practice Friday, but both remain questionable.

Detroit at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, overcast



Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (concussion) and WR Danny Amendola (hip) are all out. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) and WR Marvin Jones (knee) made it back to practice fully Friday and are good to go. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) was limited all week and is questionable.

Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is out again this week. RB Mike Davis (thumb) practiced fully all week and will continue to fill in for him. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy



Pittsburgh

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out. QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB Chris Thompson (back) went on Injured Reserve and will be out at least three weeks. TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder) and RB James Robinson (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

Tennessee at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, overcast



Tennessee

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out. WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and remains good to go.

Baltimore

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

New England at Houston (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest) have been limited all week and are questionable. Harry could be a game-time decision.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Johnson (concussion) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three weeks. WR Kenny Stills (back) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Duke Johnson (illness) made it back to practice in full Friday and is ready for Week 11.

Miami at Denver (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, clear



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Matt Breida (hamstring) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (foot) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday, and he’s off the report. TE Noah Fant (ribs) made it back, too, but he’s still questionable. QB Drew Lock (ribs) was limited all week and is questionable.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy (open-air dome)



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was out of practice all week and is doubtful. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back for a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games.

Green Bay at Indianapolis (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week and is questionable. WR Davante Adams (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) practiced fully and is good to go.

Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jack Doyle (concussion) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, but he remains questionable. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited all week and didn’t practice at all Friday. He’s not on the injury report, though.

Dallas at Minnesota (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Andy Dalton (concussion) practiced fully all week and is set to return. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) practiced, too, and is good to go.

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Kansas City at Las Vegas (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) was downgraded to out. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) made it back to practice fully Friday and is off the report.

las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (back) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear



lOs ANgeles

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Tampa Bay

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) and WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice in Thursday, but there was no word from Friday. Both should play, but check on their statuses Saturday.