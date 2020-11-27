Betting the NFL Line: Week 12

Sunday we will see some strong matchups, including the Ravens-Steelers semiannual bloodbath (which has been moved to Sunday due to COVID), the Titans-Colts and Chiefs-Buccaneers.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 12

Las Vegas (-167) at Atlanta (+125)

The numbers are tough, especially the Over/Under of 53½ because both teams have the ability to surpass that number. The Raiders have the talent to be a playoff team. Once again, the Falcons will be on the outside looking in. Without visiting teams have to deal with deafening crowd noise, the better teams have won more times than not. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite (-110 for both teams), which seems fair in this scenario. Take the Raiders and lay the three points at -110.

Arizona (-150) at New England (+125)

The Patriots have struggled against teams that are able to run and pass effectively and the Cardinals are one of those teams, which is why Bill Belichick is facing a rarity as a home underdog (+2½ points). The price is reasonable for the Cardinals (-115 Arizona, -106 New England). The Pats will look to contain Kyler Murray and keep him in the pocket, but that won’t be enough to contain their other weapons. Take the Cardinals and lay the 2½ points at -115.

New York Giants (-250) at Cincinnati (+225)

It’s been a while since the Giants were this big of a favorite (-5½ points), but with the Bengals without Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and lesser talents, it’s hard to imagine the Bengals putting up 20 points. The same goes for the Giants, so the Over/Under of 43½ points (-106 Over, -115 Under), while very low, isn’t going to be low enough. Take the Under at -115.

Cleveland (-278) at Jacksonville (+225)

The Browns are 6½ point favorites (-110 for both teams) and they’re big favorites for a reason – the Jaguars offense is James Robinson and not much more. That inability to score speaks louder with an Over/Under of 49½ points (-110 for both). Baker Mayfield doesn’t light up the scoreboard himself, so hitting that point will be difficult. Take the Under at -110.

Carolina (+170) at Minnesota (-200)

With the expectation that Teddy Bridgewater is going to get a revenge play against the team that moved on from him following a devastating leg injury, part of me wants to take Carolina on the Money Line because Minnesota’s cornerbacks are so bad. But, as long as the oddsmakers are willing to give me Carolina +4½ points (-115 for the Panthers, -106 for the Vikings), that’s more than enough incentive with a QB with talent and revenge on his mind. Take Carolina +4½ points at -115.

Tennessee (+155) at Indianapolis (+182)

Every bettor has that one team he just doesn’t believe in despite their success. This year, that is Indianapolis. I’ve bet against them covering more times than I like to admit. They have the league’s best defense, but their offense doesn’t scare me. Tennessee is a legit Super Bowl contender that can stand toe-to-toe with anyone. I’m not satisfied with the luxury of getting three points. Take the Titans on the Money Line.

Place your legal online football bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook. Risk-free first bet. Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Los Angeles Chargers (+200) at Buffalo Bills (-239)

The Bills enter this one as 5-point (-110) favorites against a West Coast team needing to travel cross country. While the Chargers have become fun to watch this season, they still know how to blow games late and will have a tough time with the Buffalo offense. Fireworks could be in store here, so bank on the Over (-106) to surpass the projected 52.5 point total.

Miami (-304) at New York Jets (+250)

Just like I’ve been wrong with Indy, I’ve been right with the Jets. Haven’t bet on them yet this year and have no plans of starting now. On the flip side, Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t set South Beach on fire, so points may be at a premium here. I wish the Over/Under was a little higher than 44½ points (-106 Over, -115 Under) was a couple points higher, but take the Under at -115.

Baltimore (+170) at Pittsburgh (-200)

It’s hard to bet against a team that is 10-0, despite liking the four points the Ravens are getting. Both defenses are strong, but these are two big-play offenses that will put out all the stops, which often leads to a back-and-forth shootout. With an Over/Under of just 44½ points (-110 for both), a point I think is about four too low for these teams at this time, take the Over at -110 and run with it.

New Orleans (-264) at Denver (+215)

The Saints are a 6-point road favorite, which is something of a rarity given their struggles outdoors in colder weather. But, what jumps out to me is the Over/Under of 43½ points (-106 Over, -115 Under). The Saints offense could be more explosive as game plans are drawn up for Taysom Hill. Michael Thomas seems rejuvenated. Alvin Kamara is dangerous as always. And the Saints take too many chances on defense that lead to big plays. Take the Over at -106.

San Francisco (+240) at Los Angeles Rams (-295)

The Niners are getting more of their players back, but the Rams have the talent and ability to put up more points than San Francisco and turn a close game into a double-digit lead in a hurry. It’s a lot to lay 6½ points (-106 for the Niners, -115 for the Rams). But, despite some hesitation, take the Rams and lay the 6½ at -115.

Kansas City (-186) at Tampa Bay (+155)

The Chiefs are the better team, but this has the potential for a statement game for the Bucs – even if they lose the game in the end. It’s hard to give the Bucs 3½ points (-110 for both teams). This is more a toss-up game than the spread indicates. Take Tampa Bay and the 3½ points at -110.

Chicago (+350) at Green Bay (-455)

It’s been a long time since one of these two teams was favored by so much. Green Bay is an 8½ point favorite (-110 for both teams). Typically, I would be jumping on the Bears, but this offense is really bad and it doesn’t matter of Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery are back. This offense is among the worst in the league and the Packers at home in prime time looks awfully good. Take Green Bay and lay the 8½ points at -110.

Seattle (-250) at Philadelphia (+205)

I’ve been sickened almost every time I’ve spent time I can’t back watching the Eagles this season. They find ways to self-implode like few others. Even though the Seahawks have to come across the country, Seattle laying five points (-110 for both teams), isn’t nearly enough for an offense that can dominate in Seattle and detonate in Philly. Take Seattle and lay the five points at -110.

Get action on any of these games by placing a legal online sports bet at BetMGM in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.