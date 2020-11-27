Fantasy football injury report: Week 12 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) made it back to practice in full Friday and are good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Todd Gurley (knee) has been ruled out for Week 12. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited all week, but he’ll play. TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (Tuesday night)

QB Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to miss the Week 12 game after testing positive for COVID-19. TE Mark Andrews (thigh) has been limited all week. Check his status over the weekend.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR John Brown (ankle) has been ruled out.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) was limited all week and remains questionable. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and WR DJ Moore (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and will play.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Nick Foles (hip) is listed as doubtful. QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. QB Joe Burrow (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss the rest of the season. RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) made it back to practice fully Friday, but he’s still questionable.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and continues to play.

DALLAS COWBOYS (Thursday)

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (Achilles’, ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable. TE Noah Fant (ribs) and QB Drew Lock (ribs) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

DETROIT LIONS (Thursday)

WR Kenny Golladay (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (concussion) and WR Danny Amendola (hip) all missed the Thursday game.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) and WR Davante Adams (ankle) were limited all week, but they’re off the report. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) practiced fully and is good to go. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles’) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

HOUSTON TEXANS (Thursday)

RB David Johnson (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve for at least one more game. WR Randall Cobb (toe) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot) and QB Philip Rivers (toe) were limited Friday and are questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR DJ Chark (ribs) and WR Chris Conley (hip) are out this week. QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was limited Friday and is questionable. TE Tyler Eifert (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) and TE Travis Kelce (pectoral) practiced Friday and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Nelson Agholor (knee) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) was limited all week but is off the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) remains on Injured Reserve and will miss at least one more game. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf) was limited all week and is questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) was ruled out.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Irv Smith (groin, back) is doubtful after he didn’t practice all week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable – per usual. RB Rex Burkhead (knee) has been ruled out.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve for at least two more games. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited all week but aren’t on the injury report.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe) was limited all week but is good to go.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to full practices Friday and are good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) went on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain and will miss at least three games.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Monday night)

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) has been trending in the right direction, but he hasn’t been activated from Injured Reserve. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October. RB Boston Scott (abdomen) was limited Friday. Check his status Saturday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (Tuesday night)

QB Ben Roethlisberger (quadriceps) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) practiced fully Friday and should be good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Tevin Coleman (knee) is out. TE Jordan Reed (illness) has missed practice time most of the week and is questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (Monday night)

TE Greg Olsen (foot) went on Injured Reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday, and Friday’s practice hasn’t concluded at press time. Keep an eye on him as he could be a game-time decision.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (finger) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out again. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (Thursday)

No fantasy injuries of note.