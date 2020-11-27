Six points with David Dorey

Week 12 starts with the Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday. And amidst the haze from eating too much turkey and taters, we fought off the sleepiness watching the Lions getting bombed 41-25 by the visiting Texans and then the Cowboys pulled off a national-TV face-plant with their 41-16 loss to the Football Team.

This weekend is all about new and used quarterbacks. Six things to think about heading into Week 12: