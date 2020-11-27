Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 12.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 12

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sunday 1:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons -3 +3 53.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Arizona Cardinals New England Patriots -1.5 +1.5 49.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. New York Giants Cincinnati Bengals -6 +6 44.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 +6.5 49.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings +3.5 -3.5 51.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts +3 -3 51.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo Bills +5 -5 52.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Miami Dolphins New York Jets -7 +7 44.5 Sunday 1:15 p.m. Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers OFF OFF OFF Sunday 4:05 p.m. New Orleans Saints Denver Broncos -6 +6 43.5 Sunday 4:05 p.m. San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams +6.5 -6.5 44.5 Sunday 4:25 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 +3 55.5 Sunday 8:20 p.m. Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers -8.5 +8.5 45.5 Monday 8:15 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles -5 +5 49.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

