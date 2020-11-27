Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 12.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 12
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Atlanta Falcons
|-3
|+3
|53.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Arizona Cardinals
|New England Patriots
|-1.5
|+1.5
|49.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|New York Giants
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-6
|+6
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-6.5
|+6.5
|49.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Carolina Panthers
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3.5
|-3.5
|51.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Tennessee Titans
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3
|-3
|51.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Buffalo Bills
|+5
|-5
|52.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Jets
|-7
|+7
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:15 p.m.
|Baltimore Ravens
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sunday
|4:05 p.m.
|New Orleans Saints
|Denver Broncos
|-6
|+6
|43.5
|Sunday
|4:05 p.m.
|San Francisco 49ers
|Los Angeles Rams
|+6.5
|-6.5
|44.5
|Sunday
|4:25 p.m.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-3
|+3
|55.5
|Sunday
|8:20 p.m.
|Chicago Bears
|Green Bay Packers
|-8.5
|+8.5
|45.5
|Monday
|8:15 p.m.
|Seattle Seahawks
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-5
|+5
|49.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
