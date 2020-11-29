Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 12 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE Hayden Hurst, RB Kalen Ballage

Afternoon games: WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Tyler Higbee

Sunday night: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Monday night:

Las Vegas at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Las Vegas



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nelson Agholor (knee) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) was limited all week but is off the report.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Todd Gurley (knee) has been ruled out for Week 12. RB Brian Hill is expected to shoulder the load. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited all week, but he’ll play. TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable.

LA Chargers at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, clear



los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) remains on Injured Reserve and will miss at least one more game. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was added to the active roster, but it is unclear how much time he will see.

buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR John Brown (ankle) has been ruled out.

NY Giants at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy



New York

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe) was limited all week but is good to go.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. QB Joe Burrow (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss the rest of the season. QB Brandon Allen is expected to start. RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) made it back to practice fully Friday, but he’s still questionable.

Carolina at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) was limited all week and was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and WR DJ Moore (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and will play.

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith (groin, back) was downgraded to out after he didn’t practice all week.

Arizona at New England (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, clear



Arizona

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) made it back to practice in full Friday and are good to go.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable – per usual. RB Rex Burkhead (knee) has been ruled out.

Tennessee at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Tennessee

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out again. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Indianapolis

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot) and QB Philip Rivers (toe) were limited Friday and are questionable.

Miami at NY Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, clear



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited all week and has been downgraded to doubtful. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start. RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) was ruled out.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to full practices Friday and are good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) went on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain and will miss at least three games.

Cleveland at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and continues to play.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark (ribs) and WR Chris Conley (hip) are out this week. QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was limited Friday and is questionable, but QB Mike Glennon will get the start. TE Tyler Eifert (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

New Orleans at Denver (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, partly cloudy



New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve for at least two more games. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited all week but aren’t on the injury report.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (Achilles, ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable. TE Noah Fant (ribs) practiced fully Friday and is good to go, but QBs Drew Lock (ribs), Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien all will miss the game due to COVID-19 concerns. Some reports say practice squad WR Kendall Hinton will be the starting quarterback, and others have pointed to it being RB Royce Freeman.

San Francisco at LA Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Tevin Coleman (knee) is out. TE Jordan Reed (illness) has missed practice time most of the week and is questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) was activated from IR, and WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) also is good to go.

los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, overcast



Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) and TE Travis Kelce (pectoral) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

Chicago at Green Bay (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Nick Foles (hip) is listed as doubtful. QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go. RB David Montgomery (concussion) cleared the league’s protocol Wednesday and is not on the injury report.

Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) and WR Davante Adams (ankle) were limited all week, but they’re off the report. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) practiced fully and is good to go. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles’) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

Seattle at Philadelphia (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy



Seattle

Lineup notes: TE Greg Olsen (foot) went on Injured Reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. RB Chris Carson (foot) will make his return after missing a month of action.

Philadelphia

Lineup notes: TE Zach Ertz (ankle) is not expected to be activated from Injured Reserve. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October. RB Boston Scott (abdomen) was limited Friday and went in full during Saturday’s session. He’s not on the injury report.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (Tuesday 8:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, foggy



Baltimore

Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to miss the Week 12 game after testing positive for COVID-19. TE Mark Andrews (thigh) has been limited all week. Check his status over the weekend. RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins also will sit out with COVID-19. Baltimore has a total of 20 players on the list as of Saturday evening.

Pittsburgh

Lineup notes: QB Ben Roethlisberger (quadriceps) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) practiced fully Friday and should be good to go. RB James Conner (COVID-19) will miss the game, so look for a healthy dosage of RB Benny Snell.