Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 13

This is (likely) the last set of byes for the season, which means working the wire has never been more important.

Defensive linemen

DE Carlos Dunlap, Seattle Seahawks



Dunlap has been getting after it the last two games with nine total tackles and three sacks. The only concern is that he left last night’s game with foot soreness. That will need monitored through the week, but he’s still worth a waiver claim after being revitalized in the new uniform.

DE Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos



His season line of 28 tackles and three sacks won’t get your attention, but he has been one of the more solid DLs in the last month. He has 19 tackles and two sacks in the last four games. If the pickens are slim, Jones is an option in deeper leagues.

Linebackers

OLB Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals



The 23-year-old has been inconsistent, but he has hit his stride the last three weeks. He has 20 tackles in the three games, which isn’t otherworldly, but it’s a solid base. The Bengals have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way, and Pratt could shine.

OLB Cole Holcomb, Washington Football Team



He had a dud against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, but he returned with a strong showing in Week 12. He had 10 total tackles and a sack against the Dallas Cowboys to make it, depending on scoring system, double digits in five of six games.

OLB Jordan Jenkins, New York Jets



After a quiet first 10 weeks, Jenkins has been versatile the last two games. He has 14 total tackles, a forced fumble, a sack and a pass defensed. His next three games are against teams that throw a lot, and he could continue to tally up pass-rushing and coverage points.

Defensive backs

CB Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills



The third-year man from Weber State has made a big impact the last two games. He has combined for 15 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defensed. He faces the inconsistent San Francisco 49ers this week, which could make it three big games in a row.

SS Kenny Vaccaro, Tennessee Titans



It has been an up-and-down year for the former fantasy stud. He started off spectacularly and was pretty meager afterwards. He missed Week 11 but returned last week with nine total tackles. The Titans play three straight bad teams, and the chances will be there for stops.