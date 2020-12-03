Betting the NFL Line: Week 13

One thing is becoming more into focus as the NFL has found a way to navigate its way through the 2020 NFL Year of COVID. Yesterday, we were introduced to Wednesday afternoon football. This week, we will see a Monday doubleheader and Tuesday Night Football makes its triumphant return.

Unfortunately, the NFL is running out of options if there is another team-wide outbreak like we’ve seen with Tennessee and Baltimore, the ability to juggle the schedule is going to be more pronounced and more difficult to pull off. Lets hope they don’t have to.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 13

Detroit (+130) at Chicago (-154)

Two teams seeing their seasons get away from them, the Lions have fired their coach and G.M. and the Bears have been on a skid for the last month plus. Chicago is a 3-point favorite (-110 for both teams) and should have the defense to hold Detroit down. Take Chicago and lay the three points at -110.

Cincinnati (+410) at Miami (-556)

I don’t like the Miami -11.5 points, so the only bet that makes sense is the Over/Under of 42.5 (-110 for both the Over and Under). Neither defense is dominant, but I’m convinced the Bengals, as they’re currently configured, will struggle to score 10 points and I’m equally unconvinced Miami can top 30. Take the Under at -110.

Indianapolis (-167) at Houston (+140)

The two teams that have been my Achilles’ heel all season — I think too little of the Colts and too much of the Texans. But, Houston has been playing better in recent weeks and Tennessee exposed the Colts defense, which has been at or near No. 1 all season. Take Houston on the Money Line at +140.

Jacksonville (+400) at Minnesota (-527)

The Vikings are clinging to life for returning to the playoffs and are a prohibitive favorite against Jacksonville. The Over/Under is 51.5 points (-115 Over, -106 Under), which is a high number considering Jacksonville and Minnesota ideally will run the ball 25-30 times each. The keeps the clock moving and makes it difficult to hit a number that high. Take the Under at -106.

Las Vegas (-358) at New York Jets (+275)

If you have followed this throughout the season, you know I want nothing to do with either New York team. Bringing the Raiders to New Jersey in December isn’t an ideal situation, but these are the Jets. The Raiders are 7.5 point favorites (-110 for both teams). It would have laid nine points, so take Las Vegas -7.5 points at -110.

New Orleans (-106) at Atlanta (-115)

I have no idea why the Over/Under on this game is 44.5 points (-115 Over, -106 Under). It could be that the Saints only gave up three points to Denver last week. But the Broncos had a practice squad wide receiver playing quarterback. Matt Ryan is capable of scoring more than 20 points — even if the last ones come at garbage time — but the Saints won’t be able to run as often as they did last week. Take the Over at -115.

Cleveland (+195) at Tennessee (-239)

The Browns are 8-3, but they’ve done it against teams like Cincinnati (twice), Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia and Jacksonville. They have achieved success, but a lot of it has been thanks to timing and a weak schedule of opponents. Tennessee doesn’t qualify in that group. But, both teams ideally dictate the pace on the ground with Derrick Henry vs. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Over/Under is very high at 51.5 points (-110 for both). It will be difficult, barring turnovers or a special teams score, to hit that lofty number. Take the Under at -110.

New York Giants (+390) at Seattle (-500)

Another New York team primed to lose. The Seahawks are 10-point favorites against the spread (-110 for both teams). At home needing a win to stay in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they have the talent and the ability to put away the Giants early. Take Seattle and lay the 10 points at -110.

Bet online, legally!

Place your legal, online football bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook. New customer offer: Risk-free first bet. Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Los Angeles Rams (-150) at Arizona (+125)

The Cardinals have been inconsistent, but have a lot of talent. They get the glove-slap of being a home dog to the Rams, which seems something that can serve as hot sauce in the Arizona locker room. They have playoff talent and will prove it. Take the Cardinals on the Money Line.

Philadelphia (+350) at Green Bay (-455)

The Packers going up against an enfeebled team that has lost too much talent on both sides of the ball. This game has all the makings of a blowout. The Packers are a 9-point favorite (-110 for both). Given how gun shy Carson Wentz appears and how red hot Aaron Rodgers is performing, I’d be close to willing to lay 14 points. Nine can survive a garbage TD against the backups in the final minute. Take Green Bay and lay the points at -110.

New England (-106) at Los Angeles Chargers (-112)

The Patriots are a shell of their former selves. They squeaked out a win against Arizona at home last week, but now they’re making the long road trip and playing a Chargers team that isn’t as bad as it record appears. Teams can thrown on the Patriots and the Chargers throw like few others. The Chargers are 1-point favorites (-110 for both teams). Why bet the Money Line when the return is better if the game doesn’t end tied? Take the Chargers and lay the one point at -110.

Denver (+650) at Kansas City (-1000)

This is a tough one because you don’t give 1:10 odds on the Money Line and it’s hard to lay 14 points because they won’t have a wide receiver at quarterback this week. But, the Chiefs are capable of putting up 40 points in any game. This could be one of them and, with an Over/Under of 50.5 points (-115 for the Over, -106 for the Under), I’m confident Denver can provide the required 14-17 points. Take the Over at -115.

Washington (Off) at Pittsburgh (Off)

Eventually, a point spread will be given to this matchup. After struggling to take down Baltimore’s No. 2 and 3 quarterbacks, the Steelers are set to make an example of someone and keep their perfect season intact. They won’t let up on either side of the ball. Take the Steelers and whatever the point spread is.

San Francisco (100) at Buffalo (-118)

San Fran is getting a ton of respect. As a 1.5-point underdog (-110 for both), the NFL is saying the 49ers are a better team. They’re not…much less traveling across the country now that they’re nomads playing home games in Arizona, this one will be the nail that effectively ends their season. Take the Bills and lay the 1.5 points at -110.

Dallas (Off) at Baltimore (Off)

Like the other tomato can teams that face those from the AFC North that have ownership of the rivalry, a point spread will eventually be assigned to this Tuesday night game. It will be enough time for Lamar Jackson to be back, so if it’s 17 points, take the Ravens and lay the points. If it less, all the better.

Get action on any of these games by placing a legal online sports bet at BetMGM in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.