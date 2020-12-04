Fantasy football injury report: Week 13 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) made it back to practice in full Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Todd Gurley (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. WR Calvin Ridley (foot, ankle) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) were limited Friday and are questionable. TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) was limited all week but is off the report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (Tuesday night)

QB Lamar Jackson‘s (illness) status is up in the air while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Keep tabs on him throughout the weekend. QB Robert Griffin III (thigh) went on Injured Reserve with a thigh injury.

BUFFALO BILLS (Monday night)

WR John Brown (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully thus far and shouldn’t be in danger of missing the game.



CAROLINA PANTHERS (bye week)

No fantasy injuries of note.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable. He could be a game-time decision.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve, and WR Auden Tate (shoulder) joined him.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS (Tuesday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and RB Phillip Lindsay (knee) made it back to full practices Friday but are questionable.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. RB D’Andre Swift (illness) and QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) carry questionable tags. Stafford was limited Friday, but Swift didn’t practice all week.WR Danny Amendola (hip) practiced Friday and is off the report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve, but there is optimism he could play this week. WR Randall Cobb (toe) is on Injured Reserve at least one more game.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Zach Pascal (knee) and QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and don’t have injury designations.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR DJ Chark (ribs) practiced Friday and is off the report. WR Chris Conley (hip) was limited Friday and is questionable.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (hip) has been ruled out this week. RB Devontae Booker (back) was a full-go Friday, and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) was limited. Neither are on the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) remains on Injured Reserve with no update on his status. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable again, but he made it back to practice fully Friday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No fantasy injuries of note.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) was limited as well, but he’s doubtful. RB Myles Gaskin (knee) could be activated from IR ahead of kickoff.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Irv Smith (back) has been ruled out. RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) was limited early in the week, but he practiced Friday and is good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Rex Burkhead (knee) went on Injured Reserve and is likely done for the season. QB Cam Newton (abdomen) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve with Week 15 being a realistic return date. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited up til Friday and practiced fully. Both are off the report.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe) and WR Darius Slayton (shoulder, foot) were limited all week but are good to go. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) was limited Friday, but he’s doubtful.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to full practices Friday and are good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve for a couple more games at least.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) came off Injured Reserve and practiced in full Friday. He appears set to return from a lengthy absence. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (Monday night)

QB Ben Roethlisberger (knee) didn’t practice Friday, but he doesn’t figure to be in danger of missing Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (Monday night)

RB Tevin Coleman (knee) has yet to appear on the injury report, and he could be poised to play for the first time since Week 8. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was out of practice Thursday, but the team said he’s good to go for Week 13.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Greg Olsen (foot) remains on Injured Reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday, and Friday’s practice hasn’t concluded at press time. He doesn’t have an injury designation. RB Carlos Hyde (toe) is questionable.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (bye week)

No fantasy injuries of note.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (knee) logged full practices Friday and are off the report. TE Jonnu Smith (knee) has been ruled out, though.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (Monday night)

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) was limited Friday, but there’s not a lot of concern there. Keep tabs on him just in case.