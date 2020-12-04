Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 13.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 13

Day Time Away Team Home Team Away Odds Home Odds Points (O/U) Sun 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Tennessee Titans +6.5 -6.5 53.5 Sun 1:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets -9.5 +9.5 46.5 Sun 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Minnesota Vikings +10.5 -10.5 51.5 Sun 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins +12 -12 42.5 Sun 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans -3.5 +3.5 50.5 Sun 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Chicago Bears +3 -3 44.5 Sun 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons -3 +3 44.5 Sun 4:05 PM New York Giants Seattle Seahawks +10.5 -10.5 47.5 Sun 4:05 PM Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals -2.5 +2.5 47.5 Sun 4:25 PM New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers -1 +1 47.5 Sun 4:25 PM Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers +9 -9 47.5 Sun 8:20 PM Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs +14 -14 50.5 Mon 5:00 PM Washington Football Team Pittsburgh Steelers +7 -7 42.5 Mon 8:15 PM Buffalo Bills San Francisco 49ers +1 -1 46.5 Tue 8:05 PM Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens OFF OFF OFF

OFF = No odds currently listed.

