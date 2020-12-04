Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 13

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 13.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 13
|Day
|Time
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Away Odds
|Home Odds
|Points (O/U)
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns
|Tennessee Titans
|+6.5
|-6.5
|53.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New York Jets
|-9.5
|+9.5
|46.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Minnesota Vikings
|+10.5
|-10.5
|51.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Miami Dolphins
|+12
|-12
|42.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis Colts
|Houston Texans
|-3.5
|+3.5
|50.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|Chicago Bears
|+3
|-3
|44.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans Saints
|Atlanta Falcons
|-3
|+3
|44.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|New York Giants
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10.5
|-10.5
|47.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|-2.5
|+2.5
|47.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|New England Patriots
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-1
|+1
|47.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Green Bay Packers
|+9
|-9
|47.5
|Sun
|8:20 PM
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+14
|-14
|50.5
|Mon
|5:00 PM
|Washington Football Team
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7
|-7
|42.5
|Mon
|8:15 PM
|Buffalo Bills
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1
|-1
|46.5
|Tue
|8:05 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Baltimore Ravens
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
OFF = No odds currently listed.
