Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 13 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Todd Gurley, WR Julio Jones, WR Allen Robinson, QB Tua Tagovailoa

Afternoon games: RB Carlos Hyde, QB Cam Newton

Sunday night: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Monday night: QB Lamar Jackson

Sunday, Dec. 6

New Orleans at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



New Orleans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve with Week 15 being a realistic return date. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) were limited up til Friday and practiced fully. Both are off the report.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Todd Gurley (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. WR Calvin Ridley (foot, ankle) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) were limited Friday and are questionable. TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) was limited all week but is off the report.

Detroit at Chicago (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, mostly cloudy



Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. RB D’Andre Swift (illness) and QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) carried questionable tags after Friday’s initial injury report was released. Stafford was limited Friday, but Swift didn’t practice all week and has been downgraded to doubtful.WR Danny Amendola (hip) practiced Friday and is off the report. The Lions will play their first game with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as the interim head coach.

chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable. He could be a game-time decision.

Cleveland at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, partly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (knee) logged full practices Friday and are off the report. TE Jonnu Smith (knee) has been ruled out, though.

Cincinnati at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve, and WR Auden Tate (shoulder) joined him.

miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) was limited as well, but he’s doubtful. RB Myles Gaskin (knee) has been activated from IR and should be the lead back.

Jacksonville at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Jacksonville

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark (ribs) practiced Friday and is off the report. WR Chris Conley (hip) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith (back) has been ruled out. RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) was limited early in the week, but he practiced Friday and is good to go.

Las Vegas at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, clear



Las Vegas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (hip) has been ruled out this week. RB Devontae Booker (back) was a full-go Friday, and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) was limited. Neither are on the report.

new york

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to full practices Friday and are good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve for a couple more games at least.

Indianapolis at Houston (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Zach Pascal (knee) and QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and don’t have injury designations.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Johnson (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve, but there is optimism he could play this week. WR Randall Cobb (toe) is on Injured Reserve at least one more game.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note.



Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) made it back to practice in full Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go.

New York Giants at Seattle (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, mostly cloudy



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (hip, toe) and WR Darius Slayton (shoulder, foot) were limited all week but are good to go. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) was limited Friday, but he’s doubtful.

Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Greg Olsen (foot) remains on Injured Reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. RB Chris Carson (foot) is expected to see a larger workload since RB Carlos Hyde (toe) is questionable.

Philadelphia at Green Bay (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, partly cloudy



Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Zach Ertz (ankle) came off Injured Reserve and practiced in full Friday. He appears set to return from a lengthy absence. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

New England at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rex Burkhead (knee) went on Injured Reserve and is likely done for the season. QB Cam Newton (abdomen) was limited all week and is questionable.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) remains on Injured Reserve with no update on his status. RB Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable again, but he made it back to practice fully Friday.

Denver at Kansas City (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, clear



Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and RB Phillip Lindsay (knee) made it back to full practices Friday but are questionable.

Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

Monday, Dec. 7

Washington at Pittsburgh (5:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Washington

Lineup notes: WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) was limited Friday and was a full-go during Saturday’s session. He’s officially questionable, which is merely a formality.

Pittsburgh

Lineup notes: QB Ben Roethlisberger (knee) didn’t practice Friday or Saturday, and he’s questionable. Big Ben is expected to play, and he performed well the last time he started without practicing.

Buffalo at San Francisco* (8:15 p.m. EST)

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions in California, this game will be played in Glendale, Ariz., at the Cardinals’ stadium.

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Buffalo

Lineup notes: WR John Brown (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully thus far and shouldn’t be in danger of missing the game.

San Francisco

Lineup notes: RB Tevin Coleman (knee) has yet to appear on the injury report, and he could be poised to play for the first time since Week 8. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was out of practice Thursday, but the team said he’s good to go for Week 13.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Dallas at Baltimore (8:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, clear



Dallas

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Baltimore

Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson‘s (illness) status is up in the air while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Keep tabs on him throughout as we approach kickoff. QB Robert Griffin III (thigh) went on Injured Reserve with a thigh injury. QB Trace McSorley is being prepared to make the start.