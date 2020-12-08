Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 14

Free-agent recommendations refer to 12-team leagues, unless specifically stated otherwise. FAAB $ amounts are based on a $100 budget.

Bye weeks: none

Fantasy football waiver wire targets

Quarterbacks

1-week plug & Play

Mike Glennon, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans



Glennon will get a third straight start in Week 14 and draws a Tennessee defense that has struggled to contain the position all year. Only four teams have been easier opponents to exploit, and six different QBs have gone for at least 23 fantasy points vs. the Titans, including a 30.9-pointer from Gardner Minshew in Week 2. Jacksonville’s veteran journeyman starter has been competent in his two starts, throwing three total touchdowns and an average of 257.5 yards per contest. This recommendation is mainly geared for two-QB settings. The matchup is right, so if you’ve made it this far with a rotation or have a shaky situation, consider Glennon is a Hail Mary.

Availability: 80%

FAAB: $1-2

Running backs

Priority Free Agent

UPDATE — Peyton Barber, Washington Football Team



Rookie Antonio Gibson (toe) hobbled off the field after a carry vs. Pittsburgh and didn’t return. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury, though nothing about his lack of returning and limping while on the sideline should have gamers encouraged that we’ll see Gibson in Week 14. Barber is an unspectacular veteran who has a nose for the end zone but offers little else. He’s a try-hard guy who has found mild success when given the chance, and he’ll pair with pass-catching weapon J.D. McKissic. The San Francisco 49ers are the upcoming opponent, which positions Barber as nothing more than a flier for a situational TD in Week 14, but he has staying power with favorable opponents in Seattle, Carolina and Philadelphia ahead.

Availability: 79%

FAAB: $12-15

1-week plug & Play/Grab & Stash

Ty Johnson, New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks



Frank Gore left last week with a concussion after a single carry and was replaced by the combination of Johnson and Josh Adams. The latter showed he is capable (8-74-0), and could be added in a pinch, but the former Detroit Lion ran 22 times for 104 yards and scored a touchdown. Johnson also chipped in 13 receiving yards. He hasn’t been given that kind of workload before in his career, which makes him fairly risky, the second-year Maryland product has displayed versatility and now has an opportunity. Even if Gore is cleared for Week 14, what incentive does a likely outgoing coaching staff have to remain loyal to the Hall of Fame-bound back? If New York can close the season with a scrappy finish, maybe, just maybe, this isn’t the end of the road for Adam Gase’s future as an NFL head coach. Added incentive: Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris demonstrated what a little smash-mouth football can do to Seattle’s defense last weekend.

Availability: 92%

FAAB: $8-10

Wide receivers

1-Week Plug & Play/Grab & Stash

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts



Last week, Houston’s Keke Coutee — a similar receiver as Renfrow — put on a strong showing with 141 yards on eight receptions without finding the end zone. There is optimism for a similar outing from Renfrow this week. He has seen 15 targets in the last two weeks as a result of Las Vegas struggling to contain anyone on defense. When KC stormed back for a win in Week 11, Renfrow wasn’t involved much, but as the team plays from behind, Derek Carr relies on the second-year checkdown to get out of trouble. Volume is what gives him a chance to matter against Indy, and the Colts likely will be content allowing Renfrow to catch a half-dozen balls underneath if it means Henry Ruggs and/or Nelson Agholor don’t uncork one.

Availability: 46%

FAAB: $2-3

Grab & Stash

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans



No Will Fuller puts Coutee in a great situation for showing what he can do over the final month of the season. This is a lukewarm recommendation, mostly because he has struggled with injuries and to live up to expectations when given a chance in the past. Coutee answered the bell in Week 13’s slugfest with Indianapolis, logging eight receptions for 141 yards on nine looks. The Texans face a stingy Chicago pass defense in Week 14, and it wouldn’t be wise to play Coutee as anything more than a PPR flex out of desperation. Beyond that game, he will see Indy again in Week 15 and then close out against a beatable Cincinnati Bengals unit.

Availability: 51%

FAAB: $3-4

Tight ends

1-Week Plug & Play

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars



With Jonnu Smith (knee) out of commission in Week 13, Firkser landed five of seven looks for 51 yards — a respectable line that would have been much nicer if TE MyCole Pruitt didn’t steal a touchdown from him. The position is a staple in this offense, and strong play on the outside has left plenty of isolated coverage to be exploited in the middle of the field. The Jaguars have yielded nine scores to tight ends in 12 games, but the more impressive aspect is those TDs have come at a clip of once every 5.1 receptions. For that alone, Firkser is a must-play option off of the wire in Week 14 if Smith is indeed out again.

Availability: 71%

FAAB: $3-4

Grab & Stash

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears



The rookie is the future at the position, and while it is unclear if head coach Matt Nagy will get a shot at sticking around in 2021, it would behoove the team to find out what they have in Kmet sooner than later. The play from veteran Jimmy Graham has been admirable, but he’s on his last legs, and we may have seen a changing of the guard in Week 13. Kmet was targeted a career-high seven times, landing a personal-best five receptions for 37 yards and his second NFL touchdown. The Houston defense has been strong at liming scores in 2020, although this group ranks in the middle of the pack for yardage and receptions allowed. The wise move is to roster Kmet and see what his involvement looks like before trusting him in the lineup. Upcoming meetings with Minnesota and Jacksonville could prove worthwhile.

Availability: 72%

FAAB: $1-2

Kickers

1-Week Plug & Play

Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals



Dallas has yet to play its Week 13 game as of this writing, although the only way Zuerlein won’t remain in this spot is if he gets hurt. The matchup is too favorable for a player who has kicked well enough in the last month or so. In his last four games, the former Ram has made 11 of 12 field goals, attempting at least a trio in three-fourths of the appearances. He has only one game with more than a single extra point in that time, which bodes well for two teams that are similarly matchup in their deficiencies. The Bengals have permitted the second-most three-point tries in 2020, and just two teams have granted more fantasy points per game in typical scoring.

Availability: 69%

FAAB: $0-1

Defense/specials teams

1-week plug & play

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions



Green Bay’s defense has more or less lived in this spot the last few weeks, and now we’re looking at another prime opportunity. Available in slightly less than half of the leagues polled, the Packers have been on a defensive tear of late, registering 10 sacks, four takeaways and a defensive score in the last two weeks. This group has a least one takeaway in five straight contests and is finding its groove. The Lions looked more lively in Week 13 under interim head coach Darrell Bevell, yet Matthew Stafford continued to make ill-advised throws and tossed his fifth interception in six games. Detroit has allowed three sacks a game in the last month.

Availability: 56%

FAAB: $1-2