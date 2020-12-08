Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 14

For a lot of leagues, the fantasy playoffs commence in Week 14. We have several potential gems to pluck from the waiver wire this week.

Defensive linemen

DE Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals



Hubbard has been a tackling machine the last two games with 17 total tackles. The downside is that he has just one sack on the year. Still, though, the tackles provide stability for your lineup, and the Dallas Cowboys are up next for the Bengals. He could reach the quarterback again.

DE Steven Means, Atlanta Falcons



The eight-year veteran has gotten after it the last two games. He has nine tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles during the stretch. The Los Angeles Chargers are ahead for Means, and they have been demolished by opposing linemen this year.

Linebackers

OLB Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins



It has been a fun two games for Van Noy. He had three sacks over the weekend, which gave him 13 tackles, four sacks and a pass defensed in those two games. His schedule isn’t the greatest, but he’s peaking at the right time for playoff flex spots.

OLB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns



Smith has been solid, yet unspectacular this season with 57 total tackles, and he notched his first sack last week. The Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and New York Jets are on the docket for the rest of his season, and they provide some upside for him the rest of the way.

OLB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks



The first-round rookie has received a chance to play of late, and he has answered the bell. He has 16 tackles and a pass defensed in the last two games combined. He’s a sneaky option you can grab as depth that may pay off in the coming weeks.

Defensive backs

CB Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams



While you can’t count on these, but Hill scored a touchdown for the second straight week in Week 13. He has 17 tackles over the last three games to go with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and two passes defensed. He’s all over the field and worthy of a sniff in deeper leagues.

FS Matthias Farley, New York Jets



The 28-year-old is expected to fill in for Ashtyn Davis (foot), who was likely lost for the season last week. Farley had 98 tackles and two picks for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, but he has seen sporadic playing time since. He could be a sneaky flex play the rest of the way.