The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 138

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, way too early top-10 QB & RB rankings for next year, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
