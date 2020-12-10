Fantasy football gamble of the week: Week 14

Every week, at least one player becomes my fascination of whether he’s worthy of a fantasy football start or bench. The decision can be a mental wrestling match, but for the purpose of brevity, only one player can be chosen as the fantasy football gamble of the week.

The best fantasy football gamble for Week 14

Tracking my predictions: 4-8-1

Win: Player produces ≥ 80% of projected fantasy points

Loss: Player produces >80% of projected fantasy points

Tie: Player is ejected or leaves with an injury

I made the reference last week that it felt like I was “on tilt” as a reference to when poker players spiral with losing hand after losing hand. Whether it be chasing cards or simply a bad beat, there’s an easily recognizable crossover into making fantasy forecasts.

Some of the picks, like last week’s New York Jets WR Denzel Mims vs. Las Vegas Raiders are rational, sound gambles, and the “cards” simply didn’t win the hand. The foundation to the selection was rock-solid, and it ended up being the struggling Jamison Crowder who had the prolific fantasy day.

Those things happen. I’d rather be on the right track and still wrong than whiff by a mile with a total reach, which has happened more than once in this stomach-turning skid…

Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard vs. Dallas Cowboys

Gamers may immediately see the matchup of facing Dallas as a “no $#!+, Sherlock” … and I get that sentiment. The Cowboys have been a cupcake opponent much of the year. But Bernard also has struggled mightily, and comparatively, in the last month, and he has fallen out of favor when it comes to earning the trust of fantasy owners.

In the last four outings, the veteran back has rushed for no more than 32 yards in any game, and his receiving work has not been much better. Despite seeing an average of five targets a game, none of the 12 receptions have scored, and Bernard has generated 37 yards or fewer in each of those appearances.

One major factor working against Bernard has been Cincy’s lack of respectable quarterback play since Joe Burrow (knee) went down. Versus Dallas’ horrendous pass defense, even Brandon Allen should look competent. The Bengals also have a more powerful back Samaje Perine available to steal work around the stripe, not to mention a passing-game philosophy that likes to throw it inside the 10-yard line.

The Cowboys have been among the easiest defenses to exploit, so something here has to give. Gamers should bank on Bernard coming through before expecting Dallas to buckle down. In the last four games, five rushing scores have come at a rate of once every 19.8 carries, which is highly favorable. The position has averaged five catches in that time. Only Houston has afforded more yardage on the ground than the 136.5 a contest Dallas has permitted.

We’ve seen a defense that had more easily been exploited by wideouts go from being a matchup that was slightly favorable (10 percent better than average) to among the best in recent weeks, topping out at 61.6 percent softer than average in the last three games. Ten different performances with double-digit PPR returns have come against Dallas.

My projection: 56 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 29 receiving yards, 1 TD (18.5 PPR)

