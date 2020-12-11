DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 14

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 14 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

AARON RODGERS, GB

$7,500 DRAFTKINGS, $9,100 FANDUEL

Aaron Rodgers is an elite quarterback who has carried the Packers for years. The dynamic duo of Rodgers and Adams has delivered consistency game in and game out. Securing the points with this killer combination has been proven profitable week after week. Keep it simple stupid is a saying that will ring out when I make my lineups this week. I will play great players in great matchups and decide on other spots in my lineup to gamble and take risks. The matchup is ideal against Detroit who ranks 25th against opposing quarterbacks and is allowing 274 yards through the air. Keep it simple and lock up Rodgers and Adams in Week 14 in both cash games and tournaments.

MITCHELL TRUBISKY, CHI

$5,600 DRAFTKINGS, $6,800 FANDUEL

I had shares of Trubisky last week and I am going back to him this week at his depressed price. He could have had a massive game if it wasn’t for Montgomery scoring twice on the ground. He posted a clean stat line of 267 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and only 6 rushing yards. I see an actual uptick in both touchdowns and rushing yards this week in a great matchup against the Texans. I believe Trubisky and the Bears will have to be aggressive to keep pace with the Texans, which should lead to more fantasy points for Mitchell. Lock up the value price tag and target the 23rd ranked defense at defending quarterbacks in Week 14.

RUNNING BACKS

DERRICK HENRY, TEN

$8,700 DRAFTKINGS, $9,600 FANDUEL Derrick Henry gets stronger and stronger as the weeks go on and traditionally has his best games in the month December. I wouldn’t want to tackle Henry in any month of the year, but as the weather becomes cold, as injuries linger, and the games get more important you would not find me getting in the way of this freight train. He is too fast, too strong, too tough, and too involved in this offense for me to fade him in any plus matchup for the rest of this season. Couple that with the fact that he now draws a dream matchup against the Jaguars and I will hit the lock button! The Jaguars are 30th at defending the run game and are currently allowing 136 yards per game on the ground. Derrick Henry will be the first player locked into all my lineups and I think you should do the same.

J.D. MCKISSIC, WAS

$4,900 DRAFTKINGS, $5,300 FANDUEL

Paying up for guys like Henry and Adams will force us to take some value plays and there are none safer than McKissic. When Gibson went down last week, McKissic caught 10 passes for 70 yards and helped move the chains for Washington as they came back to defeat the once undefeated Steelers. As long as Gibson sits again in Week 14 lock up the best value play on the board with McKissic. His receiving upside makes him more valuable on DraftKings, but I believe he is also a great value on FanDuel. He has the floor for cash and the upside for tournaments in Week 14.

WIDE RECEIVERS

DAVANTE ADAMS, MIN

$9,300 DRAFTKINGS, $9,600 FANDUEL

As I stated above there is nobody safer at the receiver position than Davante Adams. Keep it simple and find a way to get him into your lineup again. His floor of 20 points won’t kill you on an off day and fading his upside of 40 points will ruin you if you choose to not roster him. The matchup is elite against the Lions and if they keep pace in this game we could see a shootout and a massive game from Adams. Lock him up in your cash games and make sure you get your shares in tournaments as well.

DARNELL MOONEY, CHI



$3,500 DRAFTKINGS, $5,100 FANDUEL

To fit in Rodgers, Henry, and Adams we will need to take gambles on some extreme value plays and the wide receiver position is where I will be taking on those risks. Keep your eye on Mooney because he has missed several practices this week due to personal reasons, but if he plays he is one of my favorite salary saving low owned plays of the week. He is super cheap and is in a fast paced matchup against a Texans defense which is allowing 270 passing yards per game. With the defense focused on stopping Allen Robinson, the targets should increase for Mooney who has a safe floor of 8 points with upside of 20 points. If he can connect on a deep ball or touchdown from Trubisky he will crush his value. If Mooney is out, I also like the Panthers and Broncos receivers who are matched up in another potential shootout. Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy all present strong value plays as well in Week 14.

TIGHT ENDS

NOAH FANT, DEN

$4,100 DRAFTKINGS, $5,500 FANDUEL

Noah Fant received a team high 7 targets in his week 13 matchup versus the Chiefs and the rapport with Drew Lock remained. Fant has been a disappointment almost this entire season but the talent is still there. I believe missing Lock has been detrimental to his game and that should change as the season comes to an end. While everyone else has abandoned ship, take the discount and low ownership gamble on Fant in Week 14. The matchup versus Carolina and the 21st ranked defense against tight ends should propel him to a top value on the Week 14 slate.

HUNTER HENRY, LAC

$4,400 DRAFTKINGS, $5,600 FANDUEL

To be shutout as an offense in the NFL is embarrassing. Especially one with the weapons the Chargers have. Their pride has to be hurt and it’s time for Herbert and the gang to bounce back. Henry was coming off three consecutive 10+ point performances and that’s all you need from a value tight end these days. A game like last week versus the Patriots humbles the entire team and I believe they buckle down in a home matchup versus the Falcons. The Chargers defense is terrible and it will force their offense to put up points to compete with a very competent Falcons offense. That means 40+ passing attempts for Herbert and an increased workload for Henry. Give me all the garbage time possible and the shootout potential Henry and the Chargers possess in Week 14.

DEFENSES

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

$3,000 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

Who do the Jets play? that answer is the revamped defense of the Seattle Seahawks. A team that is coming off a crushing defeat to Colt McCoy and the New York Giants. The Seahawks defense somehow has become the bright spot of this team and has held their opponents under 20 points in the past 2 games. Coupled with the fact they are bringing heavy pressure, producing sacks, and causing turnovers, the upside here in a matchup against the Jets is too much to pass up on. Lock up the Seahawks at a great value price on DraftKings.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

$3,800 DRAFTKINGS, $4,900 FANDUEL

Give me a matchup against a rookie quarterback and an offense line that can’t protect their leader any day of the week and twice on Sunday. This Saints defense is legit and became even better with a slowed paced offense run by Taysom Hill. This defense has scored double digits in 4 of the last 5 games and if you want a safe defense the Saints are the best landing spot in Week 14.

