Fantasy football injury report: Week 14 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Kenyan Drake (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (neck, back) and PK Zane Gonzalez (back) are questionable this week. They were limited in practice all week. It’s hard to see any of them not suiting up, though.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out. RB Todd Gurley (knee) and TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) missed some practice this week, but they’re off the report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (Monday night)

No fantasy injuries of note.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully Friday and is good to go.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder, thigh) has been deemed doubtful. WR D.J. Moore (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Curtis Samuel came off Friday. Keep an eye on Moore’s status up to game time.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (knee) made it back to practice fully Friday and is good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.



CLEVELAND BROWNS (Monday night)

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and should be fine. TE Austin Hooper (neck) hasn’t practiced yet this week. Check his status Saturday.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited all week and questionable for Week 14.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), QB Drew Lock (back) and RB Phillip Lindsay (knee) made it back for full practices Friday and are off the report.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. RB D’Andre Swift (illness) and QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) carry questionable tags. Swift and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) practiced fully Friday. Stafford was limited all week. Johnson isn’t on the injury report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-10 list and is out this week. RB Duke Johnson (illness) returned for a full practice Friday, and he figures to be busy in Week 14. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (knee) practiced Friday and is questionable. WR Brandin Cooks (foot, neck) was limited all week and is questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (knee) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Laviska Shenault (thumb) practiced Friday and is good to go. TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Devontae Booker (back) and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) worked Friday and are off the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) was designated to return from Injured Reserve but has not been activated yet. RB Joshua Kelley (foot) made it back to practice fully Friday and is off the report.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (Played Thursday night)

No fantasy injuries of note.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) has been ruled out. RB Myles Gaskin (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) and WR Jakeem Grant (back) worked fully Friday and are good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Irv Smith (back) was limited all week and is questionable. TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) was idle all week and is doubtful.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Played Thursday night)

WR Julian Edelman (knee) remains on Injured Reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve with Week 15 being a realistic return date. WR Michael Thomas (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) made it back for a full practice Friday but is questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and RB Frank Gore (concussion) are listed as questionable. Crowder didn’t practice Friday, but Gore did. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Denzel Mims (personal) is out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) made it back for a full practice Friday and is off the report. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

PK Chris Boswell (hip) and WR Chase Claypool (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (foot) and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) came off the injury report Friday and are good to go.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (finger) had surgery to remove pins from his finger this week, but he practiced Thursday and Friday. He’s good to go, as is WR Mike Evans (hamstring).

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) returned to Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee) logged full practices Friday and are off the report.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) has been ruled out. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) came back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.