Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 14.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 14

Day Time Away Team Home Team Away Odds Home Odds Points (O/U) Sunday 1:00 PM Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 -6.5 51.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Arizona Cardinals New York Giants -2.5 +2.5 44.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins -7 +7 50.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars -7.5 +7.5 52.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Dallas Cowboys Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 +3.5 41.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Houston Texans Chicago Bears -1.5 +1.5 44.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers -3 +3 46.5 Sunday 4:05 PM New York Jets Seattle Seahawks +14 -14 47.5 Sunday 4:05 PM Indianapolis Colts Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 +2.5 51.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Washington Football Team San Francisco 49ers +3 -3 43.5 Sunday 4:25 PM New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles -7 +7 43.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Atlanta Falcons Las Angeles Chargers -2.5 +2.5 49.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions -7.5 +7.5 55.5 Sunday 8:20 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills +1.5 -1.5 46.5 Monday 8:15 PM Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns -1.5 +1.5 47.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

