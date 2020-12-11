Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 14.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 14
|Day
|Time
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Away Odds
|Home Odds
|Points (O/U)
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota Vikings
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6.5
|-6.5
|51.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Arizona Cardinals
|New York Giants
|-2.5
|+2.5
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Miami Dolphins
|-7
|+7
|50.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee Titans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-7.5
|+7.5
|52.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-3.5
|+3.5
|41.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Houston Texans
|Chicago Bears
|-1.5
|+1.5
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Denver Broncos
|Carolina Panthers
|-3
|+3
|46.5
|Sunday
|4:05 PM
|New York Jets
|Seattle Seahawks
|+14
|-14
|47.5
|Sunday
|4:05 PM
|Indianapolis Colts
|Las Vegas Raiders
|-2.5
|+2.5
|51.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Washington Football Team
|San Francisco 49ers
|+3
|-3
|43.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans Saints
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-7
|+7
|43.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|Las Angeles Chargers
|-2.5
|+2.5
|49.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|-7.5
|+7.5
|55.5
|Sunday
|8:20 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Buffalo Bills
|+1.5
|-1.5
|46.5
|Monday
|8:15 PM
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cleveland Browns
|-1.5
|+1.5
|47.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
