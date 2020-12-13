Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 14 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Brandin Cooks, RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Tee Higgins, WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Irv Smith

Afternoon games: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Jamison Crowder

Sunday night: none

Monday night: TE Austin Hooper

Houston at Chicago (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, overcast



Houston

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB David Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-10 list and is out this week. RB Duke Johnson (illness) returned for a full practice Friday, and he figures to be busy in Week 14. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (knee) practiced Friday and is questionable. WR Brandin Cooks (foot, neck) was limited all week and is questionable

Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (knee) made it back to practice fully Friday and is good to go.

Dallas at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, mostly cloudy



Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited all week and questionable for Week 14.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

Kansas City at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy



Kansas City



Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) has been ruled out. RB Myles Gaskin (knee) and RB Matt Breida were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and also will not play. RBs DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird should see the bulk of the work. QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) and WR Jakeem Grant (back) worked fully Friday and are good to go.

Arizona at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, partly cloudy



Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (hip) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (neck, back) are questionable this week. They were limited in practice all week. It’s hard to see any of them not suiting up, though. PK Zane Gonzalez (back) has been downgraded to out, so PK Mike Nugent will handle the kicking duties.

New York



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) made it back for a full practice Friday but is questionable.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, mostly cloudy



Minnesota

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith (back) was limited all week and is questionable. TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) was idle all week and is doubtful.

Tampa Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) had surgery to remove pins from his finger this week, but he practiced Thursday and Friday. He’s good to go, as is WR Mike Evans (hamstring).

Denver at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy



Denver

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), QB Drew Lock (back) and RB Phillip Lindsay (knee) made it back for full practices Friday and are off the report.

Carolina

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder, thigh) has been deemed doubtful. WR D.J. Moore (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while WR Curtis Samuel came off Friday. Keep an eye on Moore’s status up to game time.

Tennessee at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy



Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) returned to Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee) logged full practices Friday and are off the report.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Laviska Shenault (thumb) practiced Friday and is good to go. TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation. Starting LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) is questionable after missing last week.

Las Vegas



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Devontae Booker (back) and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) worked Friday and are off the report.

New York Jets at Seattle (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, light rain possible



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and RB Frank Gore (concussion) are listed as questionable. Crowder didn’t practice Friday, but Gore did. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go. RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Denzel Mims (personal) is out.

Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) came off the injury report Friday and are good to go.

Green Bay at Detroit (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Green Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. RB D’Andre Swift (illness) and QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) carry questionable tags. Swift and RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) practiced fully Friday. Stafford was limited all week. Johnson isn’t on the injury report.

New Orleans at Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, partly cloudy



New Orleans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) remains on Injured Reserve with Week 15 being a realistic return date. WR Michael Thomas (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) made it back for a full practice Friday and is off the report. WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

Washington at San Francisco* (4:25 p.m. EST)

*Played in Glendale, Ariz., at the Cardinals’ stadium

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, sunny (retractable-roof dome)



Washington

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (toe) has been ruled out. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) came back to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

San Francisco



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, overcast



Pittsburgh



Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Chris Boswell (hip) and WR Chase Claypool (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

Baltimore at Cleveland (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Baltimore

Lineup notes: TE Mark Andrews (COVID-19) was activated and is expected to return to action. The same can be said for WR Willie Snead.

Cleveland

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and should be fine. TE Austin Hooper (neck) hasn’t practiced yet this week and is questionable. He’s likely to be a game-time decision.