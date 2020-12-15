Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 15

We’re in the thick of the fantasy football playoffs in Week 15. Let’s take a look at some potential hidden gems floating on waivers.

Defensive linemen

DE Quinnen Williams, New York Jets



The former No. 3 overall pick has been one of the highest-scoring linemen the last three weeks. He has tallied 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defensed during the stretch. He really should be owned in every league that starts multiple linemen.

DE Dion Jordan, San Francisco 49ers



Jordan looks to have settled in the last couple of weeks with three tackles and a sack in each game. He faces the Dallas Cowboys this week, which have been generous to opposing linemen all season. He’s a boom-or-bust option, but the matchup gives optimism.

Linebackers

ILB Troy Reeder, Los Angeles Rams



Reeder was featured here a few weeks ago, and he has continued to perform. However, he is still floating on 80 percent of waivers polled. Reeder had a three-sack game earlier in the year, but he hasn’t reached the quarterback since. That could explain why he’s undervalued. However, he has 32 total tackles and a pass defensed over the last three weeks. He should be owned in most leagues.

OLB Todd Davis, Minnesota Vikings



Davis has been all over the field the last two weeks with 18 total tackles. The uncertain caveat is that only six of those tackles were solo. So if you only get a half-point per assisted tackle, he slides down the pecking order. His productivity also is tied to the health of LB Eric Kendricks (calf).

ILB Nick Vigil, Los Angeles Chargers



Vigil’s value hinges solely on Denzel Perryman’s (back) status. Vigil has filled in and tallied 22 tackles, forced a fumble and defended a pass the last three weeks. Keep an eye on Perryman’s status to potentially use the undervalued Vigil.

Defensive backs

CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons



The 16th overall pick has produced some eye-popping numbers the last two weeks. He had 22 tackles, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up next, and they figure to test the rookie.

FS Eric Murray, Houston Texans



The fifth-year man busted out last week with 11 tackles and two sacks against the Chicago Bears. The Texans are thin in the secondary and lost safety Justin Reid (thumb) for the season, too. Murray has all the job security in the world right now, and he’s worth the speculative add after the huge game.