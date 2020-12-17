Betting the NFL Line: Week 15

At a time when fantasy football owners are fighting for the chance to get to a championship game, Week 15 may be one of the stranger slate of games we’ve seen in some time. Of the 16 games on the schedule, only one of them (Kansas City at New Orleans) features two team with winning records.

Does that mean there will be an inordinate number of blowouts? At face value, it would appear that way.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 15

Los Angeles Chargers (+145) at Las Vegas (-115)

Despite having talent on both sides of the ball, the Chargers keep finding ways to lose. The Raiders are a 3-point favorite (Chargers -105, Raiders -115). If you think the Raiders are going to win, giving away three points isn’t too much to ask. Take the Raiders and lay the three points at -115.

Buffalo (-275) at Denver (+225)

The Bills are coming off an impressive win and Denver’s offense has been showing signs of improvement. But, this game screams of the defenses getting the better of things on both sides of the ball. The Over/Under is 49.5 points (-110 for each), which seems a little high because I don’t see Denver hitting 20 and that will require a blowout. Take the Under.

Carolina (+220) at Green Bay (-400)

One of the hallmarks of the Mike McCarthy era was that his teams would get double-digit leads, then let the air out of the ball and allow teams to stay close. Matt LaFleur takes the opposite approach and doesn’t take the foot off the gas. He lets Aaron Rodgers throw at will. The Packers are 9-point favorites (-115 for Carolina, -115 for Green Bay). Green Bay knows the importance of locking down the No. 1 seed this year and will be in attack mode. Take the Packers and lay the nine points at -105.

Houston (+280) at Indianapolis (-350)

The two worst teams I’ve dealt with all season. It took me too long to believe in Indy and to give up on Houston. That being said, 7.5 points are too many for the Texans to get in a divisional matchup of familiar opponents (-105 for the Colts, -115 for the Texans). The Colts should win, but they’re giving away too many points. Take the Texans +7.5 points at -115.

Tampa Bay (-250) at Atlanta (+210)

The Bucs can all but wrap up a playoff spot with a win and the Falcons are going nowhere…again. The Bucs are a 5.5-point favorite (-115 for Tampa Bay, -105 for the Falcons). Atlanta’s defense is capable of being picked apart and QB Tom Brady has made a career feasting on defenses prone to blowing coverages. Take Tampa Bay and lay that 5.5 points at -115.

New England (+120) at Miami (-145)

Both teams have defenses capable of taking away the best thing the opposing offenses do. But, the Over/Under is just 41.5 points (-105 Over, -115 Under). If either team gets ahead by 10 points, it will change the dynamic of the play calls and neither teams needs to score a lot to hit this number. Take the Over at -105.

Seattle (-250) at Washington (+200)

Washington’s defense is no joke, but their offense will struggle to put up enough points to hang with Russell Wilson for 60 minutes. The Seahawks are 5.5 point favorites (-110 for both teams). Washington will keep it close for a while, but Seattle’s big play potential will eventually win the day. Take Seattle and lay the 5.5 points at -110.

Chicago (+150) at Minnesota (-185)

This is an elimination game for both teams and neither has the look of a playoff-caliber team. Minnesota will likely try to pound Dalvin Cook. In their last meeting, Cook ran the ball 30 times and the Vikings won. Look for them to attempt to repeat that. The Over/Under is 47.5 points (-105 Over, -115 Under). Both teams will struggle to push the ball downfield through the air and will likely be the first game done Sunday afternoon. Take the Under at -115.

Jacksonville (+550) at Baltimore (-700)

The Ravens are capable of dominating and the Jaguars have issues on both sides of the ball that Baltimore can exploit. The point spread is 12.5 points (-110 for both teams). This was has the kind of beatdown potential that you look at the season-ending schedule and see a 45-10 loss on the ledger. This could be that game. Take Baltimore and lay the 12.5 points at -110.

San Francisco (-165) at Dallas (+140)

The Cowboys have been struggling all season and the 49ers have been ravaged by injuries. The 49ers are a 3-point favorite (-110 for both teams) and should be able to mix the run and pass better than Dallas, where Ezekiel Elliott has become mortal and doesn’t dominate. In games like this the team that runs the ball more effectively will win and that should be San Francisco. Take the 49ers and lay the points at -110.

Detroit (Off) at Tennessee (Off)

There are questions as to whether Matthew Stafford will play. It likely won’t matter either way because Derrick Henry will pound them on the ground and Ryan Tannehill is capable of exploiting them through the air. Take Tennessee and lay the points.

New York Jets (+950) at Los Angeles Rams (-1600)

I have a policy about the Jets – I haven’t bet on them all season. Even with the Rams being a 17-point favorite (-110 for both teams), I can’t start a new trend now. Take the Rams and lay the 17 points at -110.

Philadelphia (+230) at Arizona (-275)

The Eagles actually looked good last week against New Orleans, but they aren’t turning a corner. The Cardinals have also been inconsistent, which makes the Over/Under of 49.5 points (-110 for both) a difficult number to hit. Take the Under at -110.

Kansas City (-185) at New Orleans (+155)

The Chiefs are in line to lock down the driver’s seat position in the AFC and the Saints are coming off a loss to the Eagles. Yet, the Chiefs are only a 3-point road favorite (-120 for the Chiefs, even money for the Saints). The New Orleans defense isn’t prepared to handle what Patrick Mahomes & Co. can bring on every possession. Take the Chiefs and lay the three points at -120.

Cleveland (-200) at New York Giants (+170)

The Browns have gotten past getting over .500 hump that has plagued them for years. Now they have the opportunity to be a legitimate playoff contender. The Giants are still in the hunt in the NFC East so this one could be more of an up and down the field. With an Over/Under of 44.5 points, these teams are capable of putting up enough points to hit the number. Take the Over at -105.

Pittsburgh (-750) at Cincinnati (+525)

The Steelers went from the last unbeaten team in the NFL to a team on a two-game losing streak that lost the No. 1 seed. Somebody will have to pay for that and it will be the punchless Bengals. Pittsburgh is a 12-point favorite (-110 for both teams). That isn’t enough for what the Steelers have in store for the Bengals. Take Pittsburgh and lay the 12 points and -110.

