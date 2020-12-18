DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 15

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 15 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

PATRICK MAHOMES, KC

$7,900 DRAFTKINGS, $8,900 FANDUEL

A lot of the field will look back at the “cramp game” and automatically slide in Lamar Jackson as their QB1. Lamar is in a great spot and I will have shares, but I trust Patrick and his weapons a tad more than Lamar. Don’t get me wrong, they are both elite fantasy scorers and the floor of Lamar’s running potential is a great landing spot for your cash games.

My suggestion is to go 60% Mahomes and 40% Jackson to get exposure to both. Now back to Mahomes and his 4,208 yards, 33 touchdowns and 27.9 average DraftKings points per game. What else can you ask for? You get a safe floor, enormous upside, and a matchup against Drew Brees with an over/under of 52.5. Any time you can get Mahomes in what’s expected to be a close game and high pace, sign me up.

PHILIP RIVERS, IND

$5,900 DRAFTKINGS, $7,100 FANDUEL

It pains me to say it but Philip Rivers is doing his thing this year. He is leading his team to victory after victory and has held up with a sub par receiving core around him. It’s time to give the man some respect and take advantage of a great matchup and a cheap price tag. In his last matchup against Houston he threw for 285 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. A couple more yards and he would have hit his 300 yard bonus on DraftKings and smashed his value even more. If Houston is able to put up a fight in this one and keep this game close, I like what Rivers has to offer. In this lower tiered price range, I will also have Jalen Hurts and Mitchell Trubisky thrown into the mix. For tournaments, get equal shares of all 3 of these cheap quarterbacks in Week 15.

RUNNING BACKS

DERRICK HENRY, TEN

$9,500 DRAFTKINGS, $10,200 FANDUEL Oh Mr. Henry! He made me a ton of money last week and I hope everyone who read this article didn’t fade him. The man just gets tougher and tougher to tackle as the season progresses and I simply will be hitting the lock button in any lineup I can afford Henry. The matchup couldn’t get any better facing off against the 31st ranked defense against running backs. The Lions are getting gashed on the ground, which could mean another 200 yard rushing game for Henry. Sometimes the analysis is just simple, play the best player on the board versus the worst defense. If you can’t afford Henry, I’m also a big fan of Cam Akers and Jonathan Taylor this week as well.

JEFF WILSON, JR., SF

$5,100 DRAFTKINGS, $5,800 FANDUEL

To pay up for Henry you need a RB2 at a cheaper price tag. With Mostert questionable at the time I’m writing this, Wilson is a good landing spot even if Mostert does play but is limited or on a snap count. Regardless, he has seen an increasing workload week after week and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts regardless. Dallas is allowing the most rushing yards at a whopping 162 yards per game.

If you want another second cheap running back feel free to go back to J.D. McKissic on DraftKings. As a pass catching back he should see a ton of targets playing from behind against the Seahawks. Most of my lineups will have either of these 2 backs in Week 15 or I will hopefully find a way to stack Henry with Akers or Taylor like I stated above.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ALLEN ROBINSON, CHI

$7,400 DRAFTKINGS, $7,300 FANDUEL

I always try my best to lock in the prime targets of each offense at the wide receiver position. At times going to a WR2 or WR3 can pay off but the variance can drown you at times. Allen Robinson has emerged as a stud fantasy receiver once again ever since Trubisky stepped back into the starting lineup. I wrote up Robinson last week and he went out and scored 30 DraftKings points while racking up 123 yards and a touchdown. It would have been even greater, but the Bears got out to such a big lead they barely had to throw the ball the entire second half. That should change versus the Vikings in Week 15. We still have a great matchup versus the 25th ranked defense at defending the pass, and we also have an offense which should be able to keep pace. Load up on Robinson in both cash games and tournaments in Week 15.

BRANDON AIYUK, SF



$6,300 DRAFTKINGS, $6,900 FANDUEL

With Deebo Samuel out for the rest of the season Aiyuk is the clear number 1 threat in the passing game for the 49ers. With no Kittle and Samuel, Aiyuk will get all the targets and workload he can handle. The price is right on Aiyuk and I believe he is one the best point per dollar plays on the entire slate. Coming off a 10 reception 119 yard game in Week 14 in a very tough matchup versus Washington he now gets a dream matchup versus Dallas. Dallas ranks 31st against defending the wide receiver position and that will force my hand into locking Aiyuk into almost all my lineups in Week 15.

TIGHT ENDS

TRAVIS KELCE, KC

$8,000 DRAFTKINGS, $8.500 FANDUEL

Travis Kelce is simply a beast! He is putting up wide receiver numbers at the tight end position. Week after week he doubles and triples the fantasy output of almost every tight end in the field. There is simply too much downside in fading him and then watching him go out there and put up another 30 point performance while your tight end gets 6. This Saints defense is good but it’s almost impossible to slow down the combination of Mahomes and Kelce. For me it’s either Kelce, playing Andrews in my Lamar stacks, or punting all the way down to a great value spot in Week 15.

COLE KMET, CHI

$3,000 DRAFTKINGS, $5,100 FANDUEL

As the season has progressed, and since Trubisky stepped back in Kmet has become fantasy relevant. The rookie has the athletic skills to get open and is receiving more and more targets each week. I want to temper expectations here at the near minimum salary. We don’t need much and I am content with a 3 catch 40 yard performance at a $3,000 price tag on DraftKings. Anything on top of that is a bonus and I will take it in Week 15.

DEFENSES

LOS ANGELES RAMS

$4,500 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

Who are the J-E-T-S playing? The Los Angeles Rams! For whoever has been reading this article each week this is where we start our defense conversation and it pans out every week. Not only has it helped us cash in DFS, but I hope you locked in the bet earlier this season when I told everyone to bet the house that the Jets would finish under 2 wins. The Jets are putrid, the Rams defense is molding into one of the better units. This combination locks in a 10+ point performance with upside of 20+. Lock in the Rams in any lineup you can afford them in Week 15.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

$3,000 DRAFTKINGS, $4,100 FANDUEL

We need some value and anytime we can get a rookie quarterback facing off against Big Bill I will take a shot. We have seen what the Patriots did to great young quarterbacks recently, by shutting down Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert in consecutive weeks. The same can happen when they face off against Tua and a weaker overall offense in Week 15.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.