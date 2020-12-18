Fantasy football injury report: Week 15 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited through Friday, but he’s off the report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No fantasy injuries of note



BUFFALO BILLS (Saturday game)

QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully all week and is good to go.



CAROLINA PANTHERS (Saturday night)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been deemed doubtful once again. WR D.J. Moore (illness) came off the COVID list earlier this week and is poised to return. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week.

CHICAGO BEARS

TE Jimmy Graham (hip) was limited all week and carries a questionable tag.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (Monday night)

RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE Austin Hooper (neck) and TE David Njoku (knee) are both questionable. However, Njoku didn’t practice all week, and Hooper made it back to a full practice Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and should be fine.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) didn’t practice all week and is questionable again.

DENVER BRONCOS (Saturday game)

RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and RB Phillip Lindsay (hip) both draw questionable tags for Saturday. They were limited Thursday and Friday. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and TE Noah Fant (illness) off the report.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited Friday. RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (Saturday night)

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson came off the Reserve/COVID-10 list and should return. RB Duke Johnson (neck) was out of practice Friday and is questionable. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Brandin Cooks (neck) practiced Friday and is off the report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (knee) and TE Tyler Eifert (quadriceps) missed some practice time during the week but are off the report.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and is off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (Played Thursday night)

QB Derek Carr (groin) suffered what could be a season-ending groin injury Thursday night.



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Played Thursday night)

RB Justin Jackson (knee) made his return from Injured Reserve in Thursday night and played sparingly.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Robert Woods (thigh) was limited Thursday. Friday’s practice was not complete at press time, but he should be able to play.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Friday. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is off the report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. Keep tabs on him to see if he’s activated before game time. RB Damien Harris (ankle), RB James White (foot) were “limited” and have the peculiar questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (ribs) came off IR and will start in Week 15. The news isn’t as good for WR Michael Thomas (ankle), who has been ruled out.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Evan Engram (calf) and QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable for Week 15.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and QB Sam Darnold (ankle) are nicked up but are off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (Monday night)

RB James Conner (quadriceps) was out Thursday and limited Friday. That’s a good sign for his status Monday night. Watch him through the weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out as well. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday and is good to go.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) practiced fully. Friday’s practice wasn’t done at press time, but both figure to be ready.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Ronald Jones (finger) went on the COVID list and isn’t expected to play. He also had a pin inserted into his finger earlier this week, which further complicates his status.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Alex Smith (calf) has been ruled out. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) has improved to doubtful this week, but that’s not a big improvement. RB Peyton Barber (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

