Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 15.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 15

Day Time Away Team Home Team Away Odds Home Odds Points (O/U) Saturday 4:30 PM Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos -6 +6 49.5 Saturday 8:15 PM Carolina Panthers Green Bay Packers +8 -8 51.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts +7.5 -7.5 50.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Tennessee Titans +10.5 -10.5 51.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons -5.5 +5.5 49.5 Sunday 1:00 PM New England Patriots Miami Dolphins +2.5 -2.5 49.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team -6 +6 44.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings +3.5 -3.5 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Baltimore Ravens +12.5 -12.5 47.5 Sunday 1:00 PM San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys -3 +3 44.5 Sunday 4:05 PM New York Jets Los Angeles Rams +17 -17 43.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Philadelphia Eagles Arizona Cardinals +6.5 -6.5 49.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans Saints -3 +3 51.5 Sunday 8:20 PM Cleveland Browns New York Giants -6.5 +6.5 44.5 Monday 8:15 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals -13 +13 40.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

