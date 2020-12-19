Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Saturday: RB Melvin Gordon, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Curtis Samuel

Early games: TE Jimmy Graham, QB Matthew Stafford, RB Duke Johnson, RB Ronald Jones, WR DeVante Parker, RB Damien Harris, RB James White WR Julian Edelman

Afternoon games: RB Chase Edmonds

Sunday night: QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram

Monday night: RB James Conner

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees, mostly cloudy



Buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully all week and is good to go.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and RB Phillip Lindsay (hip) both draw questionable tags for Saturday. They were limited Thursday and Friday. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and TE Noah Fant (illness) off the report.

Carolina at Green Bay (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 30 degrees, overcast



Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been deemed doubtful once again. WR D.J. Moore (illness) came off the COVID list earlier this week and is poised to return. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week.

Green Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Tampa Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ronald Jones (finger) went on the COVID list and isn’t expected to play. He also had a pin inserted into his finger earlier this week, which further complicates his status. If Jones cannot play, RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy will shoulder the workload. Starting LT Donovan Smith also was put on the list.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited through Friday, but he’s off the report.

San Francisco at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



San Francisco



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out as well. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday and is good to go.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) didn’t practice all week and is questionable again. The injury is worse than last week, but Zeke is determined to finish out the season. Look for a larger role from RB Tony Pollard.

Detroit at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast



Detroit

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited Friday. RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Houston at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Johnson came off the Reserve/COVID-10 list and should return. RB Duke Johnson (neck) was out of practice Friday and is questionable. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Brandin Cooks (neck) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.

New England at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy



New England



Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. Keep tabs on him to see if he’s activated before game time. RB Damien Harris (ankle), RB James White (foot) were “limited” and have the peculiar questionable tag.

Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Friday. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is off the report.

Chicago at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chicago

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Jimmy Graham (hip) was limited all week and carries a questionable tag.

Minnesota

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out, so TE Irv Smith Jr. will get the nod.

Seattle at Washington (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, overcast



Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) practiced fully. Friday’s practice wasn’t done at press time, but both figure to be ready.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Alex Smith (calf) has been ruled out. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) has improved to doubtful this week, but that’s not a big improvement. RB Peyton Barber (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Jacksonville at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, possible light rain



Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) and TE Tyler Eifert (quadriceps) missed some practice time during the week but are off the report.

Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts but are on track to be activated prior to kickoff.

NY Jets at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and QB Sam Darnold (ankle) are nicked up but are off the report.

Los Angeles



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Robert Woods (thigh) was limited Thursday and went fully in Friday’s session. He doesn’t have a designation.

Philadelphia at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. PK Zane Gonzalez (back) will not play, and PK Mike Nugent will handle the kicking chores once again.

Kansas City at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Kansas City



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and is off the report.

New Orleans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) came off IR and will start in Week 15. The news isn’t as good for WR Michael Thomas (ankle), who has been ruled out.

Cleveland at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Austin Hooper (neck) and TE David Njoku (knee) are both questionable. However, Njoku didn’t practice all week, and Hooper made it back to a full practice Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and should be fine.

New York



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Evan Engram (calf) and QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable for Week 15.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, mostly cloudy



Pittsburgh

Lineup notes: RB James Conner (quadriceps) was out Thursday and limited Friday. That’s a good sign for his status Monday night. He’ll receive an update after Saturday’s practice.

Cincinnati

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve.