Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes
KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Saturday: RB Melvin Gordon, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Curtis Samuel
Early games: TE Jimmy Graham, QB Matthew Stafford, RB Duke Johnson, RB Ronald Jones, WR DeVante Parker, RB Damien Harris, RB James White WR Julian Edelman
Afternoon games: RB Chase Edmonds
Sunday night: QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram
Monday night: RB James Conner
Saturday, Dec. 19
Buffalo at Denver (4:30 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees, mostly cloudy
Buffalo
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully all week and is good to go.
Denver
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and RB Phillip Lindsay (hip) both draw questionable tags for Saturday. They were limited Thursday and Friday. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and TE Noah Fant (illness) off the report.
Carolina at Green Bay (8:15 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 30 degrees, overcast
Carolina
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been deemed doubtful once again. WR D.J. Moore (illness) came off the COVID list earlier this week and is poised to return. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week.
Green Bay
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Tampa Bay
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Ronald Jones (finger) went on the COVID list and isn’t expected to play. He also had a pin inserted into his finger earlier this week, which further complicates his status. If Jones cannot play, RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy will shoulder the workload. Starting LT Donovan Smith also was put on the list.
atlanta
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited through Friday, but he’s off the report.
San Francisco at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)
San Francisco
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out as well. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday and is good to go.
Dallas
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) didn’t practice all week and is questionable again. The injury is worse than last week, but Zeke is determined to finish out the season. Look for a larger role from RB Tony Pollard.
Detroit at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast
Detroit
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited Friday. RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.
Tennessee
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.
Houston at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Houston
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB David Johnson came off the Reserve/COVID-10 list and should return. RB Duke Johnson (neck) was out of practice Friday and is questionable. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Brandin Cooks (neck) practiced Friday and is off the report.
Indianapolis
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.
New England at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy
New England
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. Keep tabs on him to see if he’s activated before game time. RB Damien Harris (ankle), RB James White (foot) were “limited” and have the peculiar questionable tag.
Miami
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Friday. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is off the report.
Chicago at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Chicago
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Jimmy Graham (hip) was limited all week and carries a questionable tag.
Minnesota
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out, so TE Irv Smith Jr. will get the nod.
Seattle at Washington (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, overcast
Seattle
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) practiced fully. Friday’s practice wasn’t done at press time, but both figure to be ready.
Washington
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Alex Smith (calf) has been ruled out. RB Antonio Gibson (toe) has improved to doubtful this week, but that’s not a big improvement. RB Peyton Barber (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.
Jacksonville at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, possible light rain
Jacksonville
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) and TE Tyler Eifert (quadriceps) missed some practice time during the week but are off the report.
Baltimore
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts but are on track to be activated prior to kickoff.
NY Jets at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear (open-air dome)
new york
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and QB Sam Darnold (ankle) are nicked up but are off the report.
Los Angeles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Robert Woods (thigh) was limited Thursday and went fully in Friday’s session. He doesn’t have a designation.
Philadelphia at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)
Philadelphia
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.
Arizona
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. PK Zane Gonzalez (back) will not play, and PK Mike Nugent will handle the kicking chores once again.
Kansas City at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Kansas City
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and is off the report.
New Orleans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) came off IR and will start in Week 15. The news isn’t as good for WR Michael Thomas (ankle), who has been ruled out.
Cleveland at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy
Cleveland
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Austin Hooper (neck) and TE David Njoku (knee) are both questionable. However, Njoku didn’t practice all week, and Hooper made it back to a full practice Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and should be fine.
New York
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Evan Engram (calf) and QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable for Week 15.
Monday, Dec. 21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (8:15 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, mostly cloudy
Pittsburgh
Lineup notes: RB James Conner (quadriceps) was out Thursday and limited Friday. That’s a good sign for his status Monday night. He’ll receive an update after Saturday’s practice.
Cincinnati
Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve.