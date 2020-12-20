Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 15 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Saturday: RB Melvin Gordon (active), RB Phillip Lindsay (active), WR Curtis Samuel (active)

Early games: TE Jimmy Graham (active), QB Matthew Stafford (active), RB Ronald Jones (COVID-19 list), WR DeVante Parker (inactive), RB Ezekiel Elliott (inactive), RB James White (active)

Afternoon games: RB Chase Edmonds (active)

Sunday night: QB Daniel Jones (inactive), TE Evan Engram (active)

Monday night: RB James Conner

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees, mostly cloudy



Buffalo

Inactives: C Jonotthan Harrison, DE Trent Murphy, TE Tyler Kroft, QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon and S Jaquan Johnson

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) has practiced fully all week and is good to go. WR John Brown (ankle) is not available.

Denver

Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel, OT Demar Dotson, LB Anthony Chickillo, LB Mark Barron, DL Sylvester Williams and WR Tyrie Cleveland

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and RB Phillip Lindsay (hip) both will play. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and TE Noah Fant (illness) off the report.

Carolina at Green Bay (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 30 degrees, overcast



Carolina

Inactives: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, DB Natrell Jamerson, OT Aaron Monteiro, G Dennis Daley and DE Austin Larkin

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been downgraded from doubtful to out. WR D.J. Moore (illness) came off the COVID list earlier this week and is poised to return. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week but is available.

Green Bay



Inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Josh Jackson, LB Jonathan Garvin, G Simon Stepaniak and TE Jace Sternberger

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Tampa Bay



Inactives: WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair, PK Greg Joseph, DT Khalil Davis and QB Ryan W. Griffin



Lineup notes: RB Ronald Jones (finger) went on the COVID list and is not going to be available. Since Jones cannot play, RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy will shoulder the workload. Starting LT Donovan Smith also was put on the list and will not be available.

atlanta

Inactives: CB Darqueze Dennard, DE Marlon Davidson, OT John Wetzel, WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison and S Ricardo Allen

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again. WR Calvin Ridley (foot) was limited through Friday, but he’s off the report.

San Francisco at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



San Francisco



Inactives: CB Jason Verrett, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Mark Nzeocha and C Hroniss Grasu



Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out as well. RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) made it back to practice in full Friday and is good to go.

Dallas

Inactives: RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Luke Gifford, WR Malik Turner, QB Ben DiNucci, DE Bradlee Anae and CB Rashard Robinson



Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) didn’t practice all week and is inactive. Look for a large role from RB Tony Pollard.

Detroit at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast



Detroit

Inactives: DL Kareem Martin, WR Kenny Golladay, C Frank Ragnow, OG Logan Stenberg, RB Jonathan Williams, OT Tyrell Crosby and CB Darryl Roberts



Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited Friday. He’ll gut it out. RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Tennessee

Inactives: RB D’Onta Foreman, C Daniel Munyer, LB Brooks Reed, S Kenny Vaccaro, CB Kristian Fulton, TE Geoff Swaim and DT Larrell Murchison



Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Houston at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Houston

Inactives: CB Phillip Gaines, DE Andrew Brown, OT Charlie Heck, CB John Reid, RB Duke Johnson, QB Josh McCown and RB C.J. Prosise

Lineup notes: RB David Johnson came off the Reserve/COVID-10 list and should return. RB Duke Johnson (neck) has been downgraded to out from questionable. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Brandin Cooks (neck) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Indianapolis

Inactives: WR DeMichael Harris, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Tremon Smith, OT Will Holden and QB Jacob Eason



Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.

New England at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy



New England



Inactives: RB Damien Harris, QB Brian Hoyer, WR Donte Moncrief, DB Joejuan Williams and TE Jordan M. Thomas



Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. He is likely to return in Week 16. RB Damien Harris (ankle) was questionable but has been downgraded to out. RB James White (foot) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s available.

Miami

Inactives: DE Jason Strowbridge, WR DeVante Parker, TE Mike Gesicki, OG Ereck Flowers, WR Jakeem Grant and FB Chandler Cox



Lineup notes: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) all were questionable, but only Ahmed will be available. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) is off the report.

Chicago at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chicago

Inactives: RB Artavis Pierce, OG Lachavious Simmons, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Deon Bush and CB Buster Skrine



Lineup notes: TE Jimmy Graham (hip) was limited all week and carries a questionable tag, but he will play.

Minnesota

Inactives: WR K.J. Osborn, TE Hale Hentges, TE Kyle Rudolph, CB Dylan Mabin, LB Eric Kendricks and OL Olisaemeka Udoh



Lineup notes: TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) has been ruled out, so TE Irv Smith Jr. will get the nod.

Seattle at Washington (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, overcast



Seattle

Inactives: S Damarious Randall, OT Brandon Shell, DL Jonathan Bullard, WR Penny Hart and OG Phil Haynes



Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited Thursday and RB Carlos Hyde (toe) practiced fully. Friday’s practice wasn’t done at press time, but are be ready. RB Rashaad Penny (knee) was activated Saturday. It’s unclear how much of a role he will have in Week 15.

Washington

Inactives: QB Alex Smith, OL David Steinmetz, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Dontrelle Inman, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis and RB Lamar Miller



Lineup notes: QB Alex Smith (calf) has been ruled out. RB Antonio Gibson (toe), as expected, will not play. RB Peyton Barber (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Jacksonville at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, possible light rain



Jacksonville

Inactives: LB Quincy Williams, QB Jake Luton, DE Daniel Ross, CB Sidney Jones and CB Luq Barcoo



Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) and TE Tyler Eifert (quadriceps) missed some practice time during the week but are off the report.

Baltimore

Inactives: DL Jihad Ward, CB Jimmy Smith, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, LB Kristian Welch, CB Marcus Peters, DL Calais Campbell and RB Mark Ingram



Lineup notes: WRs Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts but have since been activated. RB Mark Ingram is a healthy scratch. Baltimore will be thin in the secondary with the loss of CBs Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) and Marcus Peters (calf).

NY Jets at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



new york

Inactives: OT Cameron Clark, WR Lawrence Cager, QB James Morgan, WR Vyncint Smith, DB Elijah Campbell and TE Ross Travis

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was limited Friday and is questionable, but he’ll play. WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder) and QB Sam Darnold (ankle) are nicked up but are off the report. PK Sam Ficken (groin) was activated from IR on Saturday.

Los Angeles



Inactives: LB Terrell Lewis, WR Trishton Jackson, RB Raymond Calais and RB Xavier Jones



Lineup notes: WR Robert Woods (thigh) was limited Thursday and went fully in Friday’s session. He doesn’t have a designation.

Philadelphia at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Philadelphia

Inactives: CB Darius Slay, RB Jason Huntley, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, DB Grayland Arnold, QB Nate Sudfeld and WR John Hightower



Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October.

Arizona

Inactives: S Jalen Thompson, WR Andy Isabella, LB Kylie Fitts, QB Brett Hundley, C Lamont Gaillard, RB Eno Benjamin and OT Justin Pugh



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He is available. PK Zane Gonzalez (back) will not play, and PK Mike Nugent will handle the kicking chores once again.

Kansas City at New Orleans (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Kansas City



Inactives: LB Damien Wilson, CB Thakarius Keyes, OT Mike Remmers, DE Tim Ward, RB Darwin Thompson, DL Khalen Saunders and TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (illness) practiced Friday and is off the report.

New Orleans



Inactives: DL Malcom Brown, OT Derrick Kelly, OG Nick Easton, RB Ty Montgomery and CB Ken Crawley

Lineup notes: QB Drew Brees (ribs) came off IR and will start in Week 15. The news isn’t as good for WR Michael Thomas (ankle), who has been moved to the IR list to end his regular season.

Cleveland at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives: DB Robert Jackson, SS Andrew Sendejo, LB Mack Wilson, DE Joe Jackson, WR Marvin Hall and OG Wyatt Teller

Lineup notes: TE Austin Hooper (neck) and TE David Njoku (knee) were both questionable and will be available. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and is fine.

New York



Inactives: OG Kyle Murphy, QB Daniel Jones, WR Dante Pettis, LB T.J. Brunson, OT Jackson Barton, CB Darnay Holmes and DT R.J. McIntosh

Lineup notes: TE Evan Engram (calf) and QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) head in different directions after being questionable. Engram is up, while Jones will be replace by QB Colt McCoy.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, mostly cloudy



Pittsburgh

Lineup notes: RB James Conner (quadriceps) was out Thursday and limited Friday. He also was limited Saturday and has drawn a questionable tag.

Cincinnati

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. QB Brandon Allen (knee) has been ruled out, so QB Ryan Finley will make the start.