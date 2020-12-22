Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 16

Ring the alarm – it’s championship week in a lot of leagues. Let’s find those diamonds in the rough to help decimate the competition and bring home that hardware.

Defensive linemen

DE Jeremiah Attaochu, Denver Broncos



The 27-year-old journeyman has made a name for himself with sacks in the the last three games. He has eight total tackles in the last two games, which adds to his value. He’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers this week, which presents a midrange matchup.

DE Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars



The former third-round pick has also made a statement the last four weeks with 10 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. The Chicago Bears are a tough matchup in terms of sacks, but their backs are active enough to compensate with tackles or potential turnovers.

Linebackers

OLB Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers



Murray was hit or miss for a big portion of the season, but he has been ablaze the last three games. He has 28 tackles and a sack during the stretch. He’s only owned in 63 percent of leagues, and he should be universally rostered.

ILB Anthony Walker, Indianapolis Colts



Walker has flirted with double-digits in fantasy points for three weeks straight. He has 25 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed during the stretch. He’s still available in almost 80 percent of leagues and should be owned for his tackle prowess.

Defensive backs

CB Kenny Moore, Indianapolis Colts



Moore has put together one the best stretches of his career and been a top option at the position the last three weeks. He has 20 tackles, four passes defensed, two picks and a forced fumble. He faces the suddenly struggling Pittsburgh Steelers this week in search of more.

SS Karl Joseph, Cleveland Browns



The 27-year-old has been flying around the field for the 10-win Browns. Joseph has 17 tackles and two passes defensed the last two games. The lowly New York Jets are on the docket this week, and it could be another chance at a big day for the safety.