The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 140

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a Christmas gift for each NFL team, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 40m ago
Fantasy Football Targets, Touches and TDs: Week 16
Three key lessons to learn from a wild 2020 season.
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 20hr ago
Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 16
Known which fantasy football waiver wire moves to make entering the championship round.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 21hr ago
Fantasy football player news and notes
The latest fantasy football player news and notes.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 15
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Sunday Snippets - Week 15
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Game Day 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 15
Week 15 fantasy football player news, injury updates, inactives and weather.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 15 Friday walkthrough
Keep up with all of the notable fantasy football injuries heading into Week 15.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 4d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 15
All of the notable players to consider for Week 15 broken down by position in an easy to view format.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 15
WinDailySports’ CEO Jason Mezrahi checks in with his top Week 6 DFS fantasy football for FanDuel and DraftKings
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 15
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 15 sports betting and DFS action.