Betting the NFL Line: Week 16

The NFL has played games on every day of the week this season with the exception of Friday. That will end this week, as Minnesota and New Orleans meet on Christmas afternoon – the first day of four straight days with NFL games being played. This four-game stretch was set up by design last spring and NFL fans will be getting presents through the long holiday weekend and beyond.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 16

Minnesota (+270) at New Orleans (-350)

Minnesota is hated by everyone in the Saints organization after crushing their Super Bowl dream in the playoffs in two of the last three seasons – the Minneapolis Miracle and an overtime win in the Superdome last season. The Saints are a 7-point favorite (-110 for both teams). The Vikings defense is a shell of its former self without a handful of Pro Bowl players. Drew Brees will exact his revenge. Take the Saints and lay the seven points at -110.

Tampa Bay (-450) at Detroit (+350)

The Bucs have been dominant at times, but just as often erratic. The Lions are who they are — a team capable of winning any week, but losing more often than they win. The number that jumps out is the Over/Under of 53.5 points (-115 Over, -105 Under). Two veteran QBs who don’t make a lot of dumb mistakes and are willing to play the field position game make hitting a big number like that more difficult. Take the Under at -105.

San Francisco (+175) at Arizona (-225)

The Cardinals are fighting to hold on to a playoff spot, while the defending NFC champions won’t be going to the playoffs to defend their conference crown. The Cardinals have explosive potential with its offense and, despite injuries, the 49ers can put up points at well. The Over/Under of 48.5 (-110 for both Over and Under) seems too low for teams capable of making the big plays needed to reach that total. Take the Over at -110.

Miami (-160) at Las Vegas (+135)

Perhaps one of the most underrated units in the NFL this season has been Miami’s defense. The Raiders allow far too many points and Miami is only a 3-point favorite (-115 for Miami, -105 for Las Vegas). The Raiders have the ability to beat playoff caliber teams — they almost beat the Chiefs twice. But, Miami will limit their offense and the Raiders won’t have an answer on defense. Take Miami and lay the three points at -115.

Cleveland (-450) at New York Jets (+350)

The Jets got their first win of the season last week, but they are still a team sorely lacking on both sides of the ball. The Browns are headed to the playoffs and need to keep their foot on the gas. The Browns are a 9.5 point favorite (-110 for both teams) and the Jets can’t stop their ground game or Baker Mayfield taking deep shots. Take the Browns and lay the 9.5 points at -110.

Cincinnati (+300) at Houston (-375)

Houston has been one of the most frustrating teams in the league this season. The Texans have the talent to be much better, but got off to an awful start and never recovered. The Bengals handed it to the Steelers last week and their defense is much better than Houston’s. The Over/Under of 46.5 (-105 Over, -115 Under) is too low. Take the Over.

Indianapolis (-135) at Pittsburgh (+115)

The Steelers went from the last unbeaten team in the league to a squad that has lost three straight games and looked awful in all of them. That said, they have enough offensive weapons and one of the league’s best defenses. Can Mike Tomlin’s team lose a fourth straight? I don’t think so. Take Pittsburgh on the Money Line.

Chicago (-375) at Jacksonville (+300)

The Bears have clawed their way back into playoff contention by playing the last couple weeks with their 2020 season on the line. The Jaguars now find themselves in place to land the first pick of the 2021 draft. The Bears are a 7.5 point favorite (-110 for both teams). The Jaguars haven’t won since Week 1 and the Bears are going to be out for blood. Take Chicago and lay the 7.5 points at -110.

New York Giants (+425) at Baltimore (-600)

The Giants are still in the hunt for a division title. The Ravens have no shot at that, but need to run the table to make the playoffs. They will pull out whatever stops they need to in order to make that happen. The Ravens are favored by 10.5 points (-105 for the Giants, -115 for the Ravens). The Ravens are trying to dig out of a hole and have the players to beat the Giants by 20. Take the Ravens and lay the 10.5 points at -115.

Atlanta (+400) at Kansas City (-550)

The Chiefs are poised to make Week 17 meaningless, so this could be their final dress rehearsal before the postseason. Atlanta can’t run the ball, so they be throwing constantly and Patrick Mahomes can lock down his second straight MVP with a huge game. The Over/Under is 54.5 point (-110 for both). The Falcons are capable of scoring 21 points. The Chiefs will take care of the rest. Take the Over at -110.

Carolina (+110) at Washington (-135)

These are two teams going in very different directions. Carolina has lost nine of its last 10, while Washington has won four of its last five – including three straight road games and the only loss being a loss to Seattle by five points with a chance to win in the final two minutes. Washington’s defense is no joke and they’re coming together. Washington is only a 2-point favorite (-110 for both teams). If you think they’re going to win, you lay the two points at -110 and get a better return on investment.

Denver (+160) at Los Angeles Chargers (-190)

Over the last two seasons, the Chargers have proved to be a team that finds ways to lose close games despite having a wealth of talent. L.A. is a 3.5 point favorite (-115 Denver, -105 Los Angeles). The Chargers are the better team, but Denver has the talent to keep the game close. Take Denver plus the 3.5 points at -115..

Los Angeles Rams (+105) at Seattle (-125)

It’s December and Russell Wilson is playing at home. That should have earned more respect than a 1.5 point spread (-110 for both teams). Getting a better price to give away a point-and-a-half is enough for me. Take Seattle and lay the 1.5 points at -110.

Philadelphia (-145) at Dallas (+120)

This was supposed to be a game to decide the NFC East title, not to determine which one will be the first to lose 10 games. These teams match up well together, which makes the Over/Under as high as 49.5 points (-110 for both teams). This should be a game of field position and they will struggle to hit 50 points. Take the Under.

Tennessee (+160) at Green Bay (-190)

The Packers may already have the top seed in the NFC locked down when this game is played, but Tennessee isn’t going to easy to take out. The weather could play a factor because it is expected to be cold, but Derrick Henry will be the key player. If he runs 30 times it will make it very difficult to hit the Over on the Over/Under of 56.5 points (-110 for both). Take the Under.

Buffalo (-350) at New England (+270)

The Patriots offense has looked abysmal most of the season and seem like they’re trying to play in the NFL of 1950s. They can’t do that against a Bills team capable of putting points on the board in bunches. Buffalo is a 7-point favorite (-110 for both teams). A game like this has been a long time coming for the Bills organization and they will likely bring the hammer down. Take Buffalo and lay the seven points at -110.

