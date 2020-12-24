Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 16.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ, PA, TN and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now! Michigan residents, BetMGM is coming to you soon! Register now and get a free bonus!



NFL Odds: Week 16

Day Time Away Team Home Team Away odds Home odds Total Points (O/U) Friday 4:30 PM Minnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints +7 -7 50.5 Saturday 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions -9.5 +9.5 53.5 Saturday 4:30 PM San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals +5 -5 48.5 Saturday 8:15 PM Miami Dolphins Las Vegas Raiders -3 +3 47.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers -2 +2 44.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs +10.5 -10.5 54.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars -7.5 +7.5 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Houston Texans +7.5 -7.5 46.5 Sunday 1:00 PM New York Giants Baltimore Ravens +10.5 -10.5 43.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns New York Jets -9 +9 47.5 Sunday 4:05 PM Carolina Panthers Washington Football Team +1 -1 43 Sunday 4:05 PM Denver Broncos Las Angeles Chargers +3.5 -3.5 48.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys -2.5 +2.5 49.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Las Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks +1.5 -1.5 47.5 Sunday 8:20 PM Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers +3.5 -3.5 56.5 Monday 8:15 PM Buffalo Bills New England Patriots -7 +7 45.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.