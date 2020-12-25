Fantasy football injury report: Week 16 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (Saturday night)

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle, knee) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) are listed as questionable. Both were limited Thursday.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again for Week 16.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (knee) and WR Dez Bryant (thigh) both draw questionable tags despite full practices Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS (Monday night)

QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) and WR Stefon Diggs (foot) logged full practices Friday and should be good for Monday night. They’ll receive official updates after Saturday’s practice.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been deemed doubtful once again this week. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is off the report after a full practice Friday.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) has a questionable tag after he was limited Friday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tyler Boyd (concussion) is out as well. QB Brandon Allen (knee) is off the report after full practices Thursday and Friday.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited all week and is questionable again.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (hip, knee) has been ruled out.

DETROIT LIONS (Saturday game)

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited all week. He’s expected to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen, wrist) and RB Aaron Jones (toe) were limited all week, but they’re off the report. RB Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Duke Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for Week 16. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) didn’t practice Friday, but he’s off the report as well.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (knee) is questionable after he didn’t practice all week. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is the first major Chief to be ruled out in a few weeks. WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (Saturday night)

QB Derek Carr (groin) is off the report and expected to play after what was once thought to be a season-risking injury. RB Josh Jacobs (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) practiced Thursday and is good to go.



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Hunter Henry (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the Week 16 game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) draws a questionable tag again, but he gutted it out last week with the injury.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (ankle) was ruled out this week.



MIAMI DOLPHINS (Saturday night)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Thursday.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (Friday night)

No fantasy injuries of note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Monday night)

WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. With the team out of playoff consideration, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back. RB Damien Harris (ankle) and PK Nick Folk (back) were “limited” and will receive status updates after Saturday’s practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Friday night)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) went on IR before last week’s game and will have to miss the rest of the regular season.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out. TE Evan Engram (calf) practiced Friday and is off the report. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) was limited Friday and questionable for Week 15.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (calf, thigh) and WR Denzel Mims (foot) practiced Friday and are off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) remains out of action after being put on Injured Reserve in late October. TE Richard Rodgers (ankle) is also out. WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) is off the report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB James Conner (quadriceps) practiced all week and is off the report. PK Chris Boswell (groin) is questionable. TE Eric Ebron (back) practiced Friday and is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (Saturday night)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. TE George Kittle (foot) made a surprise return from Injured Reserve this week, and he will play. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), QB Nick Mullens (elbow) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) have been ruled out.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (foot) logged a full practice Thursday, and Friday’s wasn’t complete at press time. He shouldn’t be in danger of missing the game.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Saturday game)

RB Ronald Jones (illness, finger) won’t play again this week.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee) practiced Friday and are off the report.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Alex Smith (calf) and RB Antonio Gibson (toe) are listed as questionable. Smith was able to practice fully Friday, but Gibson was limited. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) has been deemed doubtful after idling all week.

