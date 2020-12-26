Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Saturday: WR Larry Fitzgerald (active), RB Chase Edmonds (active), WR DeVante Parker, TE Mike Gesicki

Early games: RB James Robinson, WR Allen Robinson, WR Marquise Brown,

Afternoon games: QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Ezekiel Elliott

Sunday night: None

Monday night: RB Damien Harris

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Tampa Bay



Inactives: WR Justin Watson, TE Antony Auclair, DT Khalil Davis, QB Ryan W. Griffin and CB Carlton Davis



Lineup notes: RB Ronald Jones (illness, finger) won’t play again this week.

Detroit

Inactives: LB Jamie Collins, WR Kenny Golladay, SS Jayron Kearse, C Frank Ragnow, OG Logan Stenberg, DT Frank Herron and OT Tyrell Crosby



Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) remains out this week. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited all week. He’s ready to go.

San Francisco at Arizona (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



San Francisco



Inactives: DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Deebo Samuel, SS Jimmie Ward, DT Kevin Givens, DL Dion Jordan, WR Matt Cole and CB Richard Sherman



Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. TE George Kittle (foot) made a surprise return from Injured Reserve this week, and he will play. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), QB Nick Mullens (elbow) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) have been ruled out.

Arizona

Inactives: S Jalen Thompson, WR Andy Isabella, QB Brett Hundley, OT Joshua Miles, RB Eno Benjamin and TE Maxx Williams



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle, knee) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) both will play through questionable tags.

Miami at Las Vegas (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Miami

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Thursday.

Las Vegas



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Derek Carr (groin) is off the report and expected to play after what was once thought to be a multi-week injury. RB Josh Jacobs (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) practiced Thursday and is good to go.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy



Atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again for Week 16.

Kansas City



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is the first major Chief to be ruled out in a few weeks. WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Cleveland at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear



Cleveland

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf, thigh) and WR Denzel Mims (foot) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, mostly cloudy



Indianapolis

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation.

Pittsburgh

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB James Conner (quadriceps) practiced all week and is off the report. PK Chris Boswell (groin) is questionable. TE Eric Ebron (back) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Chicago at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, clear



Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) has a questionable tag after he was limited Friday.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) is questionable after he didn’t practice all week. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out. QB Gardner Minshew has been benched once again for QB Mike Glennon.

New York Giants at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, clear



New York



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out. TE Evan Engram (calf) practiced Friday and is off the report. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) was limited Friday and questionable for Week 15. Reports say he will start.

Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (knee) and WR Dez Bryant (thigh) both draw questionable tags despite full practices Friday.

Cincinnati at Houston (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tyler Boyd (concussion) is out as well. QB Brandon Allen (knee) is off the report after full practices Thursday and Friday.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for Week 16. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Denver

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (hip, knee) has been ruled out.

los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Hunter Henry (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the Week 16 game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) draws a questionable tag again, but he gutted it out last week with the injury.

Carolina at Washington (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, partly cloudy



Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has been deemed doubtful once again this week. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is off the report after a full practice Friday.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Alex Smith (calf) and RB Antonio Gibson (toe) are listed as questionable. Smith was able to practice fully Friday, but Gibson was limited. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) has been deemed doubtful after idling all week.

Philadelphia at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Philadelphia

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) was activated from IR and will be available vs. the Cowboys. WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) is off the report.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited all week and is questionable again.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy



Dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ankle) was ruled out this week.

seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) is not on the injury report.

Tennessee at Green Bay (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 27 degrees, foggy



Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Green Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen, wrist) and RB Aaron Jones (toe) were limited all week, but they’re off the report. RB Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, partly cloudy



Buffalo

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) and WR Stefon Diggs (foot) logged full practices Friday and should be good for Monday night. They’ll receive official updates after Saturday’s practice. WR John Brown (ankle) was designated to return from Injured Reserve but has not officially been activated as of yet. The expectation is he will be made available at any moment.

New England



Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. With the team out of playoff consideration, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back. RB Damien Harris (ankle) and PK Nick Folk (back) were “limited” and will receive status updates after Saturday’s practice.