Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 16 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB James Robinson (inactive), WR Allen Robinson (active)

Afternoon games: QB Alex Smith (inactive), RB Antonio Gibson (active), RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Keenan Allen (inactive)

Sunday night: None

Monday night: RB Damien Harris

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy



Atlanta

Inactives: C Alex Mack, CB Darqueze Dennard, OG James Carpenter, DT Deadrin Senat, DE Marlon Davidson, WR Julio Jones and RB Qadree Ollison



Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out again for Week 16.

Kansas City



Inactives: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, OT Martinas Rankin, LB Damien Wilson, CB Thakarius Keyes, DE Tim Ward, CB DeAndre Baker and DL Khalen Saunders



Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is the first major Chief to be ruled out in a few weeks. WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week but will play.

Cleveland at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear



Cleveland

Inactives: OT Jedrick Wills, DE Joe Jackson, S Tedric Thompson and OG Wyatt Teller



Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip), WR Rashard Higgins and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.

New York

Inactives: PK Chase McLaughlin, WR Lawrence Cager, QB James Morgan, CB Javelin Guidry, DL Trevon Coley, C Jimmy Murray and TE Ross Travis



Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (calf, thigh) and WR Denzel Mims (foot) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, mostly cloudy



Indianapolis

Inactives: OT Anthony Castonzo, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Isaiah Rodgers, QB Jacob Eason and WR Marcus Johnson



Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and doesn’t have an injury designation. Starting LT Anthony Castonzo (knee, ankle) won’t play.

Pittsburgh

Inactives: PK Chris Boswell, RB Anthony McFarland, FS Marcus D. Allen, QB Joshua Dobbs, DE Olasunkanmi Adeniyi and DL Isaiah Buggs



Lineup notes: RB James Conner (quadriceps) practiced all week and is off the report. PK Chris Boswell (groin) is inactive, so PK Matthew Wright will handle the duties today. TE Eric Ebron (back) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Chicago at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, clear



Chicago

Inactives: DL Daniel McCullers, OG Lachavious Simmons, CB Jaylon Johnson, TE Demetrius Harris, CB Buster Skrine and WR Riley Ridley



Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) will play through a questionable tag.

Jacksonville

Inactives: WR Collin Johnson, TE Tyler Davis, LB Quincy Williams, QB Jake Luton, RB James Robinson, CB Luq Barcoo and DL Caraun Reid



Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (knee) will miss his first pro game after not practicing all week. WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out. QB Gardner Minshew has been benched once again for QB Mike Glennon.

New York Giants at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, clear



New York



Inactives: OG Kyle Murphy, RB Elijhaa Penny, WR Golden Tate, OT Jackson Barton and DT R.J. McIntosh



Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out. TE Evan Engram (calf) practiced Friday and is off the report. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) returns to the starting lineup.

Baltimore

Inactives: WR James Proche, DE Jaylon Ferguson, CB Jimmy Smith, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DT Broderick Washington, CB Marcus Peters and RB Mark Ingram



Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (knee) and WR Dez Bryant (thigh) both draw questionable tags but will be available.

Cincinnati at Houston (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Cincinnati

Inactives: LB Logan Wilson, OG Alex Redmond, LB Jordan Evans, C B.J. Finney, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Keaton Sutherland and PK Randy Bullock



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tyler Boyd (concussion) is out as well. QB Brandon Allen (knee) is off the report after full practices Thursday and Friday.

Houston

Inactives: RB C.J. Prosise, CB Phillip Gaines, WR Isaiah Coulter, RB Duke Johnson and QB Josh McCown



Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (neck) has been ruled out for Week 16. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Denver

Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel, OT Demar Dotson, DL Sylvester Williams, LB Bradley Chubb and WR Tyrie Cleveland



Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (hip, knee) has been placed on IR.



los angeles

Inactives: DL Joey Bosa, QB Easton Stick, OT Trey Pipkins, RB Joshua Kelley, OG Tyree St. Louis and WR Keenan Allen



Lineup notes: TE Hunter Henry (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the Week 16 game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will not play after toughing it out last week.

Carolina at Washington (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, partly cloudy



Carolina

Inactives: S Natrell Jamerson, DE Austin Larkin, CB Troy Pride Jr., OT Russell Okung, QB Will Grier, DL Woodrow Hamilton and RB Christian McCaffrey

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) will not play, as expected. WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) is off the report after a full practice Friday.

Washington

Inactives: RB Lamar Miller, QB Alex Smith, OL David Steinmetz, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Thomas Davis and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Lineup notes: QB Alex Smith (calf) will not play, but RB Antonio Gibson (toe) returns to the field. QB Dwayne Haskins will make the start in place of Smith. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) couldn’t overcome a doubtful tag and is inactive.

Philadelphia at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Philadelphia

Inactives: TE Richard Rodgers, DE Derek Barnett, LB Duke Riley, RB Jason Huntley, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, QB Nate Sudfeld and WR John Hightower



Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) was activated from IR and will be available vs. the Cowboys. WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) is off the report.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) was limited all week and is questionable again.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy



Los Angeles



Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ankle) was ruled out this week.

seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (foot) is not on the injury report.

Tennessee at Green Bay (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 27 degrees, foggy



Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (knee) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Green Bay



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen, wrist) and RB Aaron Jones (toe) were limited all week, but they’re off the report. RB Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, partly cloudy



Buffalo

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle) and WR Stefon Diggs (foot) logged full practices all week and are good for Monday night. They’ll receive official updates after Saturday’s practice. WR John Brown (ankle) was designated to return from Injured Reserve but has not officially been activated as of yet. The expectation is he will be made available at any moment.

New England



Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) came back to practice but remains on Injured Reserve. With the team out of playoff consideration, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be back. RB Damien Harris (ankle) and PK Nick Folk (back) were limited and are questionable.