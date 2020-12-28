Tunnel Vision of Week 16

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Tom Brady 348 4 Deshaun Watson 324-38 3 Andy Dalton 377-15 3 Mitchell Trubisky 265-10 3 Aaron Rodgers 231-19 4 Running Backs Yards TD Alvin Kamara 22-155

3-17 6 Myles Gaskin 14-87

5-82 2 Samaje Perine 13-95

4-41 2 David Johnson 12-128

3-11 2 Jeffery Wilson 22-183

1-21 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Mike Evans 10-181 2 Michael Gallup 6-121 2 Jamison Crowder 7-92

1-43 pass 2 Brandin Cooks 7-141 1 Nelson Agholor 5-155 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Irv Smith Jr. 6-53 2 Jimmy Graham 4-69 2 Travis Kelce 7-98 1 Rob Gronkowski 2-58 2 Darren Waller 5-112 0 Placekickers XP FG Jason Sanders 2 4 Mike Badgley 1 4 Greg Zuerlein 4 3 Daniel Carlson 1 4 Austin Seibert 4 3 Defense Sck-TO TD Buccaneers 4-2 0 Panthers 3-4 1 Seahawks 3-1 0 Lions 2-0 1 49ers 2-2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Matt Stafford (DET) – Ankle

QB Kyler Murray (ARI) – Leg

QB Deshaun Watson (HOU) – Arm

QB Jared Goff (LAR) – Thumb

RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL) – Chest

RB Chase Edmonds (ARI) – Hip

RB Darrell Henderson (LAR) – Ankle

RB Frank Gore (NYJ) – Chest

WR Sammy Watkins (KC) – Calf

WR Jakeen Grant (MIA) – Ankle

WR K.J. Hamler (DEN) – Concussion

TE Dallas Goedert (PHI) – Calf

Chasing Ambulances

QB Matt Stafford (DET) – Stafford keeps getting knocked out of games and this time it was an ankle sprain. It is reported to be minor, and he may play in Week 17. He already said that he would play the final game if possible and there is a chance that it would be his final game in Detroit if trade rumors end up being true.

QB Kyler Murray (ARI) – Had his leg whipped in the loss to the 49ers but initial evaluations were that it wasn’t serious. HC Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t officially given an update yet which will be later this week.

QB Deshaun Watson (HOU) – His arm was awkwardly bent backward on a pass play when he was hit as he threw the ball. He his was stuck in the facemask of the defender as he went by. He did return to the field for one more pass but his arm will undergo further examination to ensure that he did not damage it.

QB Jared Goff (LAR) – Early word is that Goff broke the thumb on his passing hand when it hit a defender’s helmet after a pass. There are concerns that he will miss the critical matchup with the Cardinals this week if not even more time. John Wolford is the backup quarterback. He was a free agent rookie in 2018 that played for the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF league.

RB J.K. Dobbins (BAL) – Had his chest injured in the third quarter of the win over the Giants on a hard tackle and was held out of rest of the game. He wasn’t needed so they could have just been protective of their primary running back. There should be more clarity after Monday.

RB Darrell Henderson (LAR) – Left the loss to the Seahawks after injuring his ankle and never returned. He limped off the field. With Cam Akers already out with a high-ankle sprain, the Rams are down to only Malcolm Brown and practice squadder Xavier Jones.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

TE Irv Smith Jr. (MIN) – The second-year tight end is stepping up into a bigger role. He caught six passes for 53 yards and two scores in the loss to the Saints this week, which gives him five touchdowns over his last five games.

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (TB) – Ran for 62 yards on 15 carries and caught a seven-yard pass. Leonard Fournette signed a one-year deal and is expected to sign elsewhere so Vaughn should step into the No. 2 role behind Ronald Jones next year.

RB Jeff Wilson (SF) – Ran for a career-high 183 yards on 22 rushes in the win over the Cardinals. He added a 21-yard catch for a touchdown. No other back ran more than twice. The 49ers like their committee and Wilson is making a case to remain part of the rotation even when Raheem Mostert is healthy – which has not been that often this year.

QB Taylor Heinicke (WAS) – Dwayne Haskin is likely to have plenty of time for the strip club since he’s likely played his last for the Football Team. Haskin was benched after throwing for 154 yards and two interceptions as Washington fell behind 20-0 against the visiting Panthers. Heinicke came into the game and completed 12-of-19 for 137 yards and one score. If Alex Smith remains out in Week 17, Heinicke is likely to be the starter.

RB Myles Gaskin (MIA) – He returned from a two-game absence on the COVID-list and was reported to share the workload with Salvon Ahmed who has impressed when given the opportunity. But Ahmed only carried six times for two yards while Gaskin led the Dolphins with 14 carries for 87 yards, and was also their leading receiver with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Cannot imagine that running back will be considered a need in the offseason.

RB Samaje Perine (CIN) – The fourth-year journeyman back logged a career-best 95 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and four receptions for 41 yards. Perine was given a longer look to help the Bengals make decisions in the offseason and he responded well, although they played the Texans. He’ll face the Ravens next week which will be more telling.

WR Curtis Samuel (CAR) – Led the Panthers with a career-best 106 yards on five catches in the win in Washington and he was also the leading rusher with a career-high 52 yards on seven carries. The former second-round pick in 2018 had been a disappointment but has fourished in HC Matt Rhule’s new offense.

RB Dare Ogunbowale (JAC) – Replaced James Robinson against the Bears and ran for 71 yards on 14 carries. He added three catches for seven yards. Playing at the Colts will be tougher if Robinson remains out, but Ogunbowale gets the benefit of the defense not caring as much about the rushing offense during the second half when the Jaguars are falling further behind.

RB Darrell Williams (KC) – With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, the expectation was that Le’Veon Bell would take over as the primary back and potentially be a big asset. But Bell only ran for 30 yards on seven carries and caught a single pass for nine yards. Williams ran ten times for 46 yards and caught four passes for 27 yards. Same split backfield and Bell was still the No. 2 back.

QB Justin Herbert (LAC) – He passed for 253 yards and one score in the win over the Broncos. That totaled 28 touchdowns which is a new all-time rookie record, surpassing Baker Mayfield’s 27.

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (CLE) – The Browns lost all of the wideouts on their active roster to the COVID list, and called up Bradley from the practice squad. He caught 5-of-11 targets for 60 yards as the second best receiver for the Browns behind only Austin Hooper. Baker Mayfield did not shy away from him during his debut.

RB Jonathan Taylor (IND) – Not sure how it works in 2021 if Marlon Mack returns, but Taylor has responded well when used as a full-time workhorse. He ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries at the Steelers and that gives him five touchdowns and 307 rushing yards over his last three games.

TE Travis Kelce (KC) – Caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Falcons. That gives him 1,416 yards in the season for the most by any tight end in NFL history. And he has one more game to play.

WR DeSean Jackson (PHI) – He was finally activated from injured reserve and caught just one pass at the Cowboys – an 81-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He never had another target but showed his vintage bomb-catching ability in his first game back.

RB AJ Dillon (GB) – The Packers second-round rookie saw minimal use in the seven previous games that he was active. He spent time on the COVID-19 list. Jamaal Williams missed this week with a thigh injury and Dillon was expected to provide relief carries for Aaron Jones. But the 6-0, 247-pound back proved an effective weapon in the snowy conditions in Green Bay on Sunday night. Jones gained 94 yards on ten carries but the rookie ended with 124 yards and two touchdowns on his 21 carries. He added a five-yard catch. On a cold, sloppy field, the powerback brings a new element to the backfield.

QB Jalen Hurts (PHI) – Passed for 338 yards and ran for 63 yards in the loss in Dallas. Combined with Week 15, he joins Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks with back-to-back games of 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards.

NFL Playoffs

AFC

14-1 Chiefs First-round bye

12-3 Steelers won the North

11-3 Bills won the East

There are five teams that are 10-5 and only four more spots.

Titans, Ravens, Browns, Dolphins, Colts

NFC

12-3 Packers lead for No. 1 seed

11-4 Saints won South

11-4 Seahawks won West

10-5 Buccaneers will be a wildcard

NFC East will be either the 6-9 Football Team, 6-9 Cowboys, or 5-10 Giants. Division winner advances, the other two drop out.

The final two NFC wildcards will be either

9-6 Rams

8-7 Bears

8-7 Cardinals

Huddle player of the week

Alvin Kamara – It was amazing enough to happen at all and for Week 16 when fantasy championships are being earned? Kamara ran for 155 yards on 22 carries and an astounding six touchdowns – it could have been seven but they let Taysom Hill run one in for some reason. Kamara also added three catches for 17 yards in one of the best fantasy performances of all time. Sadly, not every Kamara owner was in their league championship and the performance was wasted.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Andy Dalton 377-15 3 QB Drew Brees 311-(-3) 0 RB Myles Gaskin 14-87

5-82 2 RB Josh Jacobs 13-69 0 RB Samaje Perine 13-95

5-82 2 RB Melvin Gordon 16-79 0 WR Michael Gallup 6-121 2 WR D.J. Moore 5-37 0 WR Nelson Agholor 5-155 1 WR DK Metcalf 6-59 0 WR Sterling Shepard 9-77 1 WR DeAndre Hopkins 8-48 0 TE Irv Smith 6-53 2 TE T.J. Hockenson 4-23 0 PK Jason Sanders 2 XP 4 FG PK Younghoe Koo 2 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 217 Huddle Fantasy Points = 66

Now get back to work…