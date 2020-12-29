Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 17

It’s the season finale, and for you full-season leaguers, it’s time to finish strong. Look for these possible gems on the waiver wire to bring home the hardware.

Defensive linemen

DE Montez Sweat, Washington Football Team



Sweat has been fairly steady this year opposite of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. Sweat has 40 tackles and eight sacks on the year. He has just two sacks in the last five games, which has caused him to be available in 80 percent of leagues polled. He’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, which has been one of the best matchups for linemen all season.

DT Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks



The San Francisco 49ers have been the most-generous matchup for linemen the last five weeks, and Reed will be able to feast. He had two sacks last week, and he has three in as many weeks. He’d be worth consideration on his own merits, but the matchup puts him over the top.

Linebackers

ILB Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions



Starter Jamie Collins (neck) was forced to miss his first game of the year with a neck injury last week. There’s no indication of his status this week, but one would think that he’d be on the bad side of questionable. Davis filled in with nine total tackles last week. He’s a former first-round pick likely playing his final game with the club. If Collins is out again, Davis could be a top performer at the position against the Minnesota Vikings

ILB Joe Thomas, Dallas Cowboys



This situation is a boom-or-bust option. Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) is banged up, and he has been all year. His possible absence would give Thomas an opportunity to rack up some tackles. He did so in Vander Esch’s stead earlier this year. Pick him up as depth with the potential to start if Vander Esch is out.

Defensive backs

FS Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers



Over the last three games, Savage has been one of the better performers among defensive backs. He has 19 tackles, a sack, an interception and four passes defensed during the stretch. The Chicago Bears are a good matchup in Week 17, because they throw to the backs a lot and have yielded a ton of tackles in that second and third level.

SS Duron Harmon, Detroit Lions



The 29-year-old is at a crossroads of his NFL career and will be a free agent in the offseason. He has turned it up a notch the last two games with 15 total tackles. He’ll face the Minnesota Vikings, which hand out tackles to DBs like candy with their midrange attack. Harmon looks to finish strong in a good matchup to possibly wrap up his short Detroit stint.