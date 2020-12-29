The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 141

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a “far too early” four-round mock draft, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 6hr ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 17
It’s time to find those IDP gems on the fantasy football waiver wire in Week 17.
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 6hr ago
Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 17
Fantasy Market Report will focus on the players whose stock will be the most improved heading into 2021 – good and bad – and how their (…)
Uncategorized 9hr ago
Fantasy Football Targets, Touches and TDs: Week 17
Reviewing the wild ride that was the 2020 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 1d ago
Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 17
The best one-week plays for the regular-season finale.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1d ago
Fantasy football player news and notes
The latest fantasy football player news and notes.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Sunday Snippets - Week 16
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 16
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Game Day 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
Injuries, news, inactives and more to get you ready to win a title in Week 16.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 4d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 16
Where does your roster shake out for the fantasy football championship week?
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 16 Friday walkthrough
Keep up with all of the notable fantasy football injuries heading into Week 16.