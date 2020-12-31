Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 17

With most regular fantasy leagues ending last weekend, Week 17 typically sees a spike in DFS play. The added casual players (many of whom have new money burning a hole in their pocket) combined with the larger player pool (only one non-main slate game) to choose from makes the big GPPs that much trickier. So pay close attention to the sleepers you may need to fit some studs into your lineup. Also, be aware that many teams may be resting players for part of or even the full game this week. Make sure that your FLEX players (and SuperFlex) players are in the afternoon games so that you can swap them out if their playing status is changed due to early game results.

The Main Slate: My recommended DFS lineups

At DK: $6.3K for Kirk Cousins. $7.4K for Jonathan Taylor. $6.5K for Myles Gaskin. $7.4K for Adam Thielen. $4.2K for either Laviska Shenault or Jerry Jeudy. $4.2K for Mecole Hardman. $6K for George Kittle. $4.8K for Darrel Williams at FLEX. $2.8K for the Cardinals’ defense.

At FD: $7.7K for Cousins. $6.7K for Gaskin. $6.4K for J.K. Dobbins. $7.9K for Thielen. $7.3K for Brandin Cooks. $5.1K for Jeudy. $7.8K for Darren Waller. $7.3K for David Johnson at FLEX. $3.8K for the Cardinals’ defense.

At Fanball (SuperFlex – includes Sun Night): Cousins, Deshaun Watson at SF, Gaskin, Dobbins, Thielen, Cooks, Darius Slayton, Mike Gesicki, and Taylor at FLEX.

DraftKings FanDuel Lamar Jackson $8,000 $9,000 Deshaun Watson $7,700 $8,700 Josh Allen $7,600 $8,200 Kyler Murray $7,500 $7,800 Aaron Rodgers $7,400 $8,5 00 Russell Wilson $7,300 $7,500 Tom Brady $7,200 $8,400 Justin Herbert $7,100 $7,600 Ryan Tannehill $7,000 $8,200 Kirk Cousins $6,300 $7,700 Philip Rivers $6,000 $7,300 Drew Brees $5,900 $7,4 00 Matt Ryan $5,900 $7,500 Taysom Hill $5,800 $6,400 Derek Carr $5,700 $7,200 Andy Dalton $5,600 $7,100 Matthew Stafford $5,600 $7,200 Mitchell Trubisky $5,600 $7,300 Baker Mayfield $5,500 $7,000 Cam Newton $5,500 $7,300 Ryan Fitzpatrick $5,300 $6,800 Teddy Bridgewater $5,300 $6,9 00 C.J. Beathard $5,200 $6,600 Chad Henne $5,100 $6,400 Daniel Jones $5,100 $7,000 Tua Tagovailoa $5,100 $6,800 Brandon Allen $5,000 $6,800 Drew Lock $5,000 $6,800 Chase Daniel $4,900 $6,500 John Wolford $4,900 $6,500 Mike Glennon $4,900 $6,700 Sam Darnold $4,900 $6,600 Logan Woodside $4,300 $6,000 Mason Rudolph $4,300 $6,500

Quarterback

Weekly strategy – Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson are both good deals on DK, but both are a tad too high on FD. Tom Brady is the safest option price-wise on both sites, but he might not play the whole game. If you decide to go lower on the dollar rung, you will find Kirk Cousins and Philip Rivers both of whom make solid pivots. If you choose to punt the position consider Drew Lock, Mike Glennon, Daniel Jones, and CJ Beathard. Tua Tagovailoa may actually have the most upside among the punt options, but his leash will be short.

Fantasy Four Pack

Lamar Jackson, Ravens @ CIN ($8000 DK, $9000 FD)

Cincinnati held Lamar Jackson’s legs in check in their earlier meeting. That said, Jackson ran wild on the Bengals last year. Lamar also threw for two TDs in the earlier game. Cincy is playing for a better draft pick hopefully to pass block for Joe Burrow, so the effort to slow down Jackson won’t be there this week.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers vs. ATL ($7200 DK, $8400 FD)

Atlanta has allowed the second-most passing yards this year including 390 to Tom Brady just two weeks ago. Tom Brady may not play the whole game this week, but we saw what he did in just a half last week.

Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. TEN ($7700 DK, $8700 FD)

Tennessee has allowed the fifth-most passing yards and the second-most passing TDs this year. 335-4 of those numbers were accrued by Deshaun Watson back in Week 6. Houston has already said that Watson plans to play this week. If he does the matchup is very sweet, even if Tennessee chooses to bench their starters.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings @ DET ($6300 DK, $7700 FD)

Kirk Cousins has thrown for three TDs in five of his last eight games. This includes Week 9 versus Detroit. This should come as no surprise since Detroit has allowed the most passing TDs this year. Played indoors, this game has no weather concerns. The only possible concern is if the Vikings slough this game with nothing on the line. Still, with Dalvin Cook likely out, this is Kirk’s game to win or lose.

DFS Sleepers

C.J. Beathard, 49ers vs. SEA ($5200 DK, $6600 FD) Seattle’s pass defense has improved over the second half of the year, but they still rank last overall in passing yards allowed. Enter C.J.Beathard, who is coming off a three-touchdown performance against Arizona last week. Beathard will be without his top-two WRs, but he has beastly TE, George Kittle back healthy. This stack may fly under the radar and would free up money to pay up for some of the pricey RBs. Also, consider Richie James in this stack. Remember what he did last time all of the other San Fran WRs were out.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins @ BUF ($5100 DK, $6800 FD) With Ryan Fitzpatrick out due to CoVid, Tua Tagovailoa won’t have a short leash this week. Plus, Miami will be forced to play this game to win, while the game means nothing but playoff positioning to Buffalo. Playing in Buffalo weather is certainly a concern, but Tua doesn’t throw the ball more than 10 yards downfield anyway so I doubt wind will affect him much. He may also be forced to run the ball more and only two teams have allowed more QB rushing scores than Buffalo.

DraftKings FanDuel Alvin Kamara $9,500 $9,400 Derrick Henry $9,400 $10,2 00 David Montgomery $7,700 $8,200 Nick Chubb $7,600 $8,100 Austin Ekeler $7,500 $7,700 Jonathan Taylor $7,400 $8,400 Aaron Jones $7,100 $8,000 David Johnson $6,800 $7,300 J.K. Dobbins $6,700 $6,400 Myles Gaskin $6,500 $6,700 Ezekiel Elliott $6,400 $6,500 D’Andre Swift $6,300 $7,500 Mike Davis $6,300 $6,500 Chris Carson $6,200 $7,000 Josh Jacobs $6,200 $7,400 Alexander Mattison $6,100 $5,000 James Conner $6,000 $6,200 Jeff Wilson $6,000 $6,300 Kareem Hunt $5,900 $6,400 Ronald Jones $5,900 $6,600 Leonard Fournette $5,800 $6,600 Raheem Mostert $5,800 $6,1 00 Le’Veon Bell $5,700 $5,900 Melvin Gordon $5,700 $6,800 Latavius Murray $5,600 $5,500 Carlos Hyde $5,400 $5,200 Giovani Bernard $5,400 $6,200 Kenyan Drake $5,400 $6,200 Wayne Gallman $5,300 $5,700 Damien Harris $5,000 $5,800 AJ Dillon $4,900 $5,5 00 Gus Edwards $4,900 $6,100 Nyheim Hines $4,900 $6,000 Darrel Williams $4,800 $5,800 Samaje Perine $4,700 $5,700 Sony Michel $4,600 $5,800 Zack Moss $4,600 $5,400 Dare Ogunbowale $4,500 $5,600 Devin Singletary $4,500 $5,600 James White $4,500 $5,400 Darwin Thompson $4,400 $4,500 Ito Smith $4,300 $5,200 Malcolm Brown $4,300 $5,600 Ty Johnson $4,300 $5,000 Jerick McKinnon $4,200 $5,100 Adrian Peterson $4,000 $4,900 Darrynton Evans $4,000 $4,800 Jeremy McNichols $4,000 $4,800 Kalen Ballage $4,000 $5,300 Mike Boone $4,000 $4,600 Rodney Smith $4,000 $4,900

Running Back

Weekly strategy – Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry have great matchups, but Henry might not play the whole game and Alvin Kamara feels like a trap after his huge Week 16. David Montgomery is the safest high-priced option and he is considerably cheaper than both of them. There are four others I like at RB1: Jonathan Taylor, David Johnson, and Myles Gaskin. If I save enough elsewhere, I could easily see using two from that list. Melvin Gordon is the only other RB2 option I trust at his price (unless Alexander Mattison is cleared from the concussion protocol). If Mattison is a no-go, then Mike Boone is a must-start at FLEX. Darrel Williams, Zack Moss, and Malcolm Brown could also all have punt-FLEX value with increased roles this week.

Fantasy Four Pack

Alvin Kamara, Saints @ CAR ($9500 DK, $9400 FD)

Starting RBs versus the Panthers isn’t a new concept. Carolina has struggled against them for several years now. What concerns me here is that Alvin Kamara is coming off of a generational performance. At any price, he would seem to be chasing points. Plus, New Orleans still has Latavius Murray to potentially steal some of the thunder. I will have some exposure to him, but the likelihood that he produces even half of last week’s points is wishful thinking.

Derrick Henry, Titans @ HOU ($9400 DK, $10200 FD) Houston is allowing 187 combo yards per game to opposing RBs. This includes a 264-2 performance by Derrick Henry in Week 6. That is a typical QB’s passing line, not an RB’s total yardage line. That was the second consecutive 200+ yards performance by Henry against Houston. We could easily see a third-straight this week, IF, the Titans play their regulars for the full game. Their lot in the playoffs may be determined prior to their game starting, but with 2000 yards within reach, I see Henry getting some work. If Tennessee ends up needing this one, Henry becomes a must-start RB1. So, If you want to use him, put him in your FLEX slot to make sure you can swap him out easier at game time if need be.

David Montgomery, Bears vs. GB ($7700 DK, $8200 FD) Green Bay has allowed nearly 140 total yards per game to opposing RBs. David Montgomery just topped that figure with 143 yards against the Pack back in Week 12. Over the last four weeks, Montgomery has netted more yards than anyone else in football. In a must-win game, Chicago will give him as many touches as he can handle.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts vs. JAC ($7400 DK, $8400 FD) Jacksonville has allowed 194 total yards per game to opposing RBs over the last four weeks. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor still inexplicably is splitting touches in the Indy backfield. At least the TDs are falling in his lap. He has six in his last four games while Nyheim Hines has only one. This game has sneaky over possibilities. The higher the score, the more chances Taylor has to punch in a score.

DFS Sleepers



Melvin Gordon, Broncos vs. LV ($5700 DK, $6800 FD) Las Vegas has allowed the third-most RB rushing TDs this year. This includes a rushing TD allowed to Phillip Lindsay back in Week 8. Lindsay is out for the year, so all 133 of the yards allowed to the pair that week are in play here. Melvin Gordon has produced mediocre lines all year, but he is always a threat to punch one in.

Mike Boone, Vikings @ DET ($4000 DK, $4600 FD) Dalvin Cook is likely out due to a death in the family. Alexander Mattison is currently in the concussion protocol. What could go wrong here? A similar situation played out at the end of last year (no Cook or Mattison). In the Week 16 fantasy championship week, Mike Boone laid a huge goose egg. Then of course, in Week 17, when no one trusted him enough to play him, Boone went off against the Bears. Detroit has allowed the most total TDs to the position, so a score will happen.

DraftKings FanDuel Davante Adams $9,200 $9,300 Calvin Ridley $8,500 $8,700 Tyreek Hill $8,300 $8,900 DeAndre Hopkins $7,900 $8,200 Allen Robinson $7,700 $7,7 00 Justin Jefferson $7,600 $8,000 Mike Evans $7,500 $8,100 Adam Thielen $7,400 $7,900 DK Metcalf $7,300 $7,600 A.J. Brown $7,200 $8,400 Keenan Allen $7,100 $7,800 Julio Jones $7,000 $7,500 Brandin Cooks $6,900 $7,300 Diontae Johnson $6,700 $6,800 Chris Godwin $6,600 $7,400 Jarvis Landry $6,500 $6,700 JuJu Smith-Schuster $6,400 $6,8 00 Robert Woods $6,300 $6,800 Corey Davis $6,200 $7,200 Marquise Brown $5,900 $6,000 Amari Cooper $5,800 $6,700 T.Y. Hilton $5,800 $6,300 Tyler Lockett $5,800 $6,500 Chase Claypool $5,700 $6,000 DJ Moore $5,700 $6,900 Keke Coutee $5,600 $5,700 Robby Anderson $5,600 $6,600 Antonio Brown $5,500 $6,0 00 Emmanuel Sanders $5,500 $6,200 Nelson Agholor $5,400 $5,800 Curtis Samuel $5,300 $6,100 DeVante Parker $5,300 $6,100 CeeDee Lamb $5,200 $6,100 Sterling Shepard $5,200 $5,500 Marvin Jones $5,100 $6,100 Russell Gage $5,100 $5,700 Sammy Watkins $5,100 $5,200 Jakobi Meyers $5,000 $5,6 00 Jamison Crowder $5,000 $6,400 Michael Gallup $5,000 $6,200 Mike Williams $5,000 $5,900 Tee Higgins $5,000 $6,100 DJ Chark $4,900 $6,000 Tyler Boyd $4,900 $5,800 Demarcus Robinson $4,800 $5,200 Rashard Higgins $4,500 $5,600 Kendrick Bourne $4,300 $4,900 Allen Lazard $4,200 $5,500 Christian Kirk $4,200 $5,300 Jerry Jeudy $4,200 $5,100 Laviska Shenault $4,200 $5,500 Mecole Hardman $4,200 $5,300 Zach Pascal $4,200 $5,4 00 Chad Hansen $4,100 $5,200 Darius Slayton $4,100 $5,000 Darnell Mooney $4,100 $5,100 Michael Pittman $4,100 $5,300 Tim Patrick $4,000 $5,300 Tyron Johnson $4,000 $5,400 A.J. Green $3,900 $5,300 Byron Pringle $3,90 0 $4,900 Danny Amendola $3,900 $5,000 Hunter Renfrow $3,900 $5,000 Tre’Quan Smith $3,900 $5,000 Willie Snead $3,800 $5,000 Gabriel Davis $3,600 $5,200 Henry Ruggs $3,600 $5,000 Marquez Valdes-Scantling $3,600 $5,300 Donovan Peoples-Jones $3,500 $5,100 James Washington $3,500 $5,200 Larry Fitzgerald $3,500 $4,800 Lynn Bowden $3,500 $4,900 Damiere Byrd $3,400 $5,300 Jalen Guyton $3,400 $5,300 Keelan Cole $3,400 $5,100 Alex Erickson $3,300 $4,800 Anthony Miller $3,300 $4,700 Braxton Berrios $3,300 $5,100 Breshad Perriman $3,200 $5,200 Josh Reynolds $3,200 $4,900 KJ Hamler $3,200 $5,100 Mack Hollins $3,200 $4,800 Marquez Callaway $3,200 $5,000 Marvin Hall $3,200 $5,000 Dez Bryant $3,100 $5,200 Golden Tate $3,100 $4,8 00 N’Keal Harry $3,100 $5,400 Richie James $3,1 00 $4,600 Austin Mack $3,000 $4,500 Denzel Mims $3,000 $4,800 Ja’Marcus Bradley $3,000 $4,800 Kalif Raymond $3,000 $4,500 Mohamed Sanu $3,000 $4,700 Quintez Cephus $3,000 $4,700

Wide Receiver

Weekly strategy –I don’t love the matchup, but Green Bay needs the win, so Davante Adams could see a shipload of targets this week. Chicago needs it too so Allen Robinson is also an option in a tough matchup as well. Tampa claims that all of their guys will play the whole game which puts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin into WR1 consideration against a much softer opponent. Still, the Vikings’ duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are the safest options in the WR1 range. For WR2, I love both Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee. Coutee is obviously cheaper, making him an easier play. T.Y. Hilton and Marvin Jones are fun pivots if I don’t use one of the Texans. The obvious WR3 play is Mecole Hardman. This means that Demarcus Robinson is probably the guy you actually want to use to differentiate from the masses. Jamison Crowder, Jerry Jeudy, Darius Slayton, and the Jaguars’ WRs are my favorite pivots in this range. If you punt the position consider the likes of Josh Reynolds, Gabriel Davis, or Richie James.

Fantasy Four Pack

Davante Adams, Packers @ CHI ($9200 DK, $9300 FD)

Voting against the top WR in fantasy football is hard to do. Especially when he is facing a team that he has historically fared well against. Still, Chicago is one of the best in the league against the pass. Plus, much like Alvin Kamara, Davante Adams is coming off an elite performance. He will be over-owned and his high salary means that not only does he have to hit, but he also has to go off again. I like him for 10-100-1, but that is stretching for 3X on DK and falls short on FD. If he fails to lock up a second TD you are in trouble.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons @ TB ($8500 DK, $8700 FD)

Tampa is claiming that they will play their stars the whole game. Atlanta is claiming that they want to get Julio Jones back on the field. It is clear to me that these two teams just hate each other and want to go all out in what is basically a meaningless game. When Atlanta realizes that Julio isn’t going to play, Calvin Ridley will once again be pummelled with targets. Ridley has scored and/or topped 90 yards in all but two of his starts this season. Running against the Buccaneers is nearly impossible which means that Matt Ryan will go air raid here. This should guarantee Ridley an 8-100-1 line. The only thing that could slow him down is if Julio does magically return.

Adam Thielen, Vikings @ DET ($7400 DK, $7900 FD)

Dalvin Cook is not going to be active this week. Cook represents 34% of Minnesota’s total TDs this season. Adam Thielen is responsible for another 28% of those scores. So he is the member of the Vikings most likely to score this week regardless. Yes, the other weapons in the passing game (and Mike Boone) are in play, but I’m going to ride or die on the most likely to score. It helps that he is cheaper than Justin Jefferson. Detroit is second in yards allowed and fifth in TDs allowed to the position.

Allen Robinson, Bears vs. GB ($7700 DK, $7700 FD)

Allen Robinson has had his way with the Packers over their last three meetings. His largest successes this year have come in lockstep with Mitchell Trubisky starting at QB. This game is a must-win for both teams, I expect both Robinson and Davante Adams to be very busy this week. Many are going to pay more and chase Adams points from last week. This gets you exposure to the game for less money and lesser ownership.

DFS Sleepers

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs vs. LAC ($4200 DK, $5300 FD) Mecole Hardman inherits the Tyreek Hill role in the Chiefs’ offense this week. At this price that is a real cheat code. Chad Henne is a solid QB, but he isn’t Patrick Mahomes. Still, the offensive gameplan won’t change much. Hardman will likely be highly owned, so to differentiate consider using Demarcus Robinson instead. Robinson is more expensive on DK, but actually cheaper on FD.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos vs. LV ($4200 DK, $5100 FD) Jerry Jeudy saw an Aiyuk-ian target share last week. Unfortunately, Jeudy did next to nothing with all of those targets. It is clear that Drew Lock likes to throw in his direction. In their earlier meeting, Jeudy led the team in receiving yards and he was tied for the team lead in receptions. KJ Hamler had a couple more targets in that game, but Jeudy had almost as many targets last week as Hamler has had total since that Week 10 meeting.

DraftKings FanDuel Travis Kelce $8,600 $8,800 Darren Waller $7 ,100 $7,800 George Kittle $6,000 $6,800 Mark Andrews $5,800 $7,200 Robert Tonyan $5,000 $6,300 Jared Cook $4,700 $5,700 T.J. Hockenson $4,600 $5,800 Rob Gronkowski $4,500 $6,100 Noah Fant $4,400 $5,700 Hunter Henry $4,300 $6,000 Mike Gesicki $4,200 $5,900 Eric Ebron $4,000 $5,500 Irv Smith $3,900 $5,6 00 Austin Hooper $3,800 $5,200 Jonnu Smith $3,800 $5,300 Evan Engram $3,700 $5,400 Hayden Hurst $3,700 $5,5 00 Jimmy Graham $3,600 $5,400 Tyler Higbee $3,500 $5,400 Jordan Akins $3,300 $5,000 Nick Keizer $3,200 $4,5 00 Dan Arnold $3,100 $4,9 00 Deon Yelder $3,100 $4,000 Drew Sample $3,100 $4,600 Cole Kmet $3,000 $5,000 Dalton Schultz $3,000 $5,100 Dawson Knox $3,000 $4,700 Jack Doyle $3,000 $4,500 Jacob Hollister $3,000 $4,900 Darren Fells $2,900 $4,6 00 Donald Parham $2,900 $4,200 Ricky Seals-Jones $2,900 $4,000 Anthony Firkser $2,800 $4,300 Trey Burton $2,800 $4,900 Tyler Eifert $2,800 $4,300 Gerald Everett $2,700 $4,5 00 Harrison Bryant $2,700 $4,800 David Njoku $2,600 $4,7 00

Tight End

Weekly strategy – There are a bunch of expensive TEs that i like this week. Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Robert Tonyan are all poised for big games. This is one of those weeks where Double-TE is definitely in play. Irv Smith, Dalton Schultz, and Dawson Knox are all in play for cheaper as are the Chiefs’ backups (I like Ricky Seals-Jones best among them). If the Titans rest their starters, Anthony Firkser could be a sneaky punt. In addition, it appears that Cleveland will get their WR corps back this week. If they suffer a setback, David Njoku or Harrison Bryant could be cheap options.

Fantasy Four Pack

Darren Waller, Raiders @ DEN ($7100 DK, $7800 FD)

Over the last four weeks, NOBODY has more receiving yards than Darren Waller (not Davante Adams, not Tyreek Hill, not Stefon Diggs, not Travis Kelce). He is averaging an absurd 8.5-134 over that stretch. Denver is decent against the position, but Waller is white-hot right now.

George Kittle, 49ers vs. SEA ($6000 DK, $6800 FD)

George Kittle chalks in at $1K less than Waller, but he may see a larger share of his team’s targets this week. Seattle’s pass defense is considerably worse than Denver’s, and target hog Brandon Aiyuk is out this week. We saw no rust last week. I expect nearly double the results here.

Mark Andrews, Ravens @ CIN ($5800 DK, $7200 FD)

Most weeks this matchup would get Mark Andrews the top seed at the position. Cincy is rotten against TEs. Plus, Andrews has had historical success against them. It is just that this week his price is on par with Kittle, who has an even better matchup. I’m also slightly concerned that Baltimore might run the ball 100 times in this game.

Robert Tonyan, Packers @ CHI ($5000 DK, $6300 FD)

Chicago has allowed the third-most TDs and the fifth-most receiving yards to the position. Meanwhile, only Travis Kelce has more tight end scores than Robert Tonyan. Tonyan scored in their earlier meeting as part of a run of five straight games with a TD. That string ended last week when Aaron Rodgers only threw the ball to Davante Adams. I expect a bounce-back game here, but know that his value is more likely to hit with the score.

DFS Sleepers

Dawson Knox, Bills vs. MIA ($3000 DK, $4700 FD) Dawson Knox has seen an increase in usage recently. He may see an even greater increase this week as Cole Beasley is not likely to play. Knox failed to score last week, but he does have TDs in three of his last five games. If he scores here, he will already be nearly at 3X on DK.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Chiefs vs. LAC ($2900 DK, $4000 FD) Ricky Seals-Jones has zero catches this season. Still, he has 4x more catches in his career than Deon Yelder and Nick Keizer combined. He was also a low-end but still impact fantasy TE as recently as last season. The other two may be in the future but they haven’t shown up yet. Travis Kelce is likely to rest this week. This is definitely a shot in the dark, but I guarantee he will have low ownership.

