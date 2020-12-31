Six points with David Dorey Template

And we made it.

There were many who did not think that the NFL could play for all 17 weeks, and yet here we are. The Chiefs still have the best record in the NFL, the Packers and the Saints still control the NFC and the NFC East still gets to send a team to the playoffs unless they change the rules.

There seemed to be more first-round fantasy draft picks that outright sucked for various reasons and none of them because they caught the ‘rona and never played. But the COVID-19 virus was a part of this season’s landscape even in the NFL. We can only hope that vaccinations and continued vigilance can prevent it from being a factor in 2021 – but at least they know what they are dealing with next time.

About 99% of all fantasy leagues and contests are done. That final 1% that uses Week 17 are almost always leagues that have been around forever, filled with “Stay out of my yard!” kind of owners, particularly if you question them why they use the final week.

The NFL is leaning towards a 17-game schedule, so maybe they were actually forward-thinking, afterall.

Wrapping up the column for 2020, I thought we’d take a look at some stats. Not the total yards and touchdown and fantasy points we all so closely follow. But some of the interesting ones that help define how effective a player was, given his opportunities.