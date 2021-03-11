2021 NFL Draft Central

USA Today Sports

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2021 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.

NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports

The NFL Scouting Combine was called off this year and that means that there is no “one-stop” shop for the top rookies of 2021. Instead, they will rely on Pro Days where colleges and universities will have their best players give workouts in front of any interested NFL scouts.

As with past years, we’ll be writing up each of the most notable fantasy football prospects. The order of those will largely follow their Pro Days since it is closest to an objective look at a player outside of the umbrella of a school’s PR department.

Unfortunately, comparing rookies is more difficult since they are not all at the same place, with the same conditions and catching or throwing passes with unfamiliar players. They’ll get the benefit of having practiced and played alongside other players from their school.

Below are the consensus picks for quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers from the projected first three rounds (Day 1 and 2).

Note: Player analysis linked to each name.

QUARTERBACKS
PROJ RND
SCHOOL
YEAR
PRO DAY
Trevor Lawrence
1
Clemson
Junior
11-Mar
Trey Lance
1
N. Dakota State
RS Soph
12-Mar
Zach Wilson
1
BYU
Junior
26-Mar
Justin Fields
1
Ohio State
Junior
30-Mar
Mac Jones
1-3
Alabama
RS Junior
23-Mar
Kyle Trask
3+
Florida
RS Senior
31-Mar
RUNNING BACKS
PROJ RND
SCHOOL
YEAR
PRO DAY
Travis Etienne
1
Clemson
Senior
11-Mar
Najee Harris
1-2
Alabama
Senior
23-Mar
Javonte Williams
1-2
North Carolina
Junior
30-Mar
Michael Carter
2-3
North Carolina
Senior
30-Mar
Kenneth Gainwell
2-3
Memphis
RS Soph
19-Mar
Kylin Hill
3+
Mississippi State
Senior
24-Mar
Rhamondre Stevenson
3+
Oklahoma
Senior
12-Mar
Jemar Jefferson
3+
Oregon State
Junior
1-Apr
Chuba Hubbard
3+
Oklahoma State
RS Junior
1-Apr
Trey Sermon
3+
Ohio State
Senior
30-Mar
Jaret Patterson
3+
Buffalo
Junior
18-Mar
WIDE RECEIVERS
PROJ RND
SCHOOL
YEAR
PRO DAY
Jaylen Waddle
1
Alabama
Junior
23-Mar
DeVonta Smith
1
Alabama
Senior
23-Mar
Ja’Marr Chase
1
LSU
Junior
31-Mar
Terrace Marshall Jr.
1
LSU
Junior
31-Mar
Rondale Moore
1-2
Purdue
Junior
23-Mar
Kadarius Toney
1-2
Florida
Senior
31-Mar
Rashod Bateman
1-2
Minnesota
Junior
1-Apr
Amon-Ra St. Brown
2-3
USC
Junior
24-Mar
D’Wayne Eskridge
2-3
Western Michigan
RS Senior
25-Mar
Nico Collins
2-3
Michigan
Senior
26-Mar
Dyami Brown
2-3
North Carolina
Junior
30-Mar
Amari Rodgers
3+
Clemson
Senior
11-Mar
Seth Williams
3+
Auburn
Junior
18-Mar
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
3+
Iowa
Senior
22-Mar
Tutu Atwell
3+
Louisville
Junior
30-Mar
Dazz Newsome
3+
North Carolina
Senior
30-Mar
Tylan Wallace
3+
Oklahoma State
Senior
1-Apr
TIGHT ENDS
PROJ RND
SCHOOL
YEAR
PRO DAY
Kyle Pitts
1
Florida
Junior
31-Mar
Pat Freiermuth
1-2
Penn State
Junior
25-Mar
Brevin Jordan
1-2
Miami
Junior
29-Mar

2021 NFL Mock Drafts

