2021 NFL Draft Central

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2021 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.
NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports
The NFL Scouting Combine was called off this year and that means that there is no “one-stop” shop for the top rookies of 2021. Instead, they will rely on Pro Days where colleges and universities will have their best players give workouts in front of any interested NFL scouts.
As with past years, we’ll be writing up each of the most notable fantasy football prospects. The order of those will largely follow their Pro Days since it is closest to an objective look at a player outside of the umbrella of a school’s PR department.
Unfortunately, comparing rookies is more difficult since they are not all at the same place, with the same conditions and catching or throwing passes with unfamiliar players. They’ll get the benefit of having practiced and played alongside other players from their school.
Below are the consensus picks for quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers from the projected first three rounds (Day 1 and 2).
Note: Player analysis linked to each name.
|QUARTERBACKS
|
PROJ RND
|
SCHOOL
|
YEAR
|
PRO DAY
|Trevor Lawrence
|
1
|
Clemson
|
Junior
|
11-Mar
|Trey Lance
|
1
|
N. Dakota State
|
RS Soph
|
12-Mar
|Zach Wilson
|
1
|
BYU
|
Junior
|
26-Mar
|Justin Fields
|
1
|
Ohio State
|
Junior
|
30-Mar
|Mac Jones
|
1-3
|
Alabama
|
RS Junior
|
23-Mar
|Kyle Trask
|
3+
|
Florida
|
RS Senior
|
31-Mar
|RUNNING BACKS
|
PROJ RND
|
SCHOOL
|
YEAR
|
PRO DAY
|Travis Etienne
|
1
|
Clemson
|
Senior
|
11-Mar
|Najee Harris
|
1-2
|
Alabama
|
Senior
|
23-Mar
|Javonte Williams
|
1-2
|
North Carolina
|
Junior
|
30-Mar
|Michael Carter
|
2-3
|
North Carolina
|
Senior
|
30-Mar
|Kenneth Gainwell
|
2-3
|
Memphis
|
RS Soph
|
19-Mar
|Kylin Hill
|
3+
|
Mississippi State
|
Senior
|
24-Mar
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|
3+
|
Oklahoma
|
Senior
|
12-Mar
|Jemar Jefferson
|
3+
|
Oregon State
|
Junior
|
1-Apr
|Chuba Hubbard
|
3+
|
Oklahoma State
|
RS Junior
|
1-Apr
|Trey Sermon
|
3+
|
Ohio State
|
Senior
|
30-Mar
|Jaret Patterson
|
3+
|
Buffalo
|
Junior
|
18-Mar
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|
PROJ RND
|
SCHOOL
|
YEAR
|
PRO DAY
|Jaylen Waddle
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Junior
|
23-Mar
|DeVonta Smith
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Senior
|
23-Mar
|Ja’Marr Chase
|
1
|
LSU
|
Junior
|
31-Mar
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|
1
|
LSU
|
Junior
|
31-Mar
|Rondale Moore
|
1-2
|
Purdue
|
Junior
|
23-Mar
|Kadarius Toney
|
1-2
|
Florida
|
Senior
|
31-Mar
|Rashod Bateman
|
1-2
|
Minnesota
|
Junior
|
1-Apr
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
2-3
|
USC
|
Junior
|
24-Mar
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|
2-3
|
Western Michigan
|
RS Senior
|
25-Mar
|Nico Collins
|
2-3
|
Michigan
|
Senior
|
26-Mar
|Dyami Brown
|
2-3
|
North Carolina
|
Junior
|
30-Mar
|Amari Rodgers
|
3+
|
Clemson
|
Senior
|
11-Mar
|Seth Williams
|
3+
|
Auburn
|
Junior
|
18-Mar
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|
3+
|
Iowa
|
Senior
|
22-Mar
|Tutu Atwell
|
3+
|
Louisville
|
Junior
|
30-Mar
|Dazz Newsome
|
3+
|
North Carolina
|
Senior
|
30-Mar
|Tylan Wallace
|
3+
|
Oklahoma State
|
Senior
|
1-Apr
|TIGHT ENDS
|
PROJ RND
|
SCHOOL
|
YEAR
|
PRO DAY
|Kyle Pitts
|
1
|
Florida
|
Junior
|
31-Mar
|Pat Freiermuth
|
1-2
|
Penn State
|
Junior
|
25-Mar
|Brevin Jordan
|
1-2
|
Miami
|
Junior
|
29-Mar
2021 NFL Mock Drafts
March 10: Cory Bonini – Round 1
2021 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
Awarded compensatory picks