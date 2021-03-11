2021 NFL Draft Central

This page will serve as the landing spot for all of our 2021 NFL Draft content, including mock drafts, scouting reports, post-draft analysis and more.

NFL Draft Player Scouting Reports

The NFL Scouting Combine was called off this year and that means that there is no “one-stop” shop for the top rookies of 2021. Instead, they will rely on Pro Days where colleges and universities will have their best players give workouts in front of any interested NFL scouts.

As with past years, we’ll be writing up each of the most notable fantasy football prospects. The order of those will largely follow their Pro Days since it is closest to an objective look at a player outside of the umbrella of a school’s PR department.

Unfortunately, comparing rookies is more difficult since they are not all at the same place, with the same conditions and catching or throwing passes with unfamiliar players. They’ll get the benefit of having practiced and played alongside other players from their school.

Below are the consensus picks for quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers from the projected first three rounds (Day 1 and 2).

Note: Player analysis linked to each name.

QUARTERBACKS PROJ RND SCHOOL YEAR PRO DAY Trevor Lawrence 1 Clemson Junior 11-Mar Trey Lance 1 N. Dakota State RS Soph 12-Mar Zach Wilson 1 BYU Junior 26-Mar Justin Fields 1 Ohio State Junior 30-Mar Mac Jones 1-3 Alabama RS Junior 23-Mar Kyle Trask 3+ Florida RS Senior 31-Mar

RUNNING BACKS PROJ RND SCHOOL YEAR PRO DAY Travis Etienne 1 Clemson Senior 11-Mar Najee Harris 1-2 Alabama Senior 23-Mar Javonte Williams 1-2 North Carolina Junior 30-Mar Michael Carter 2-3 North Carolina Senior 30-Mar Kenneth Gainwell 2-3 Memphis RS Soph 19-Mar Kylin Hill 3+ Mississippi State Senior 24-Mar Rhamondre Stevenson 3+ Oklahoma Senior 12-Mar Jemar Jefferson 3+ Oregon State Junior 1-Apr Chuba Hubbard 3+ Oklahoma State RS Junior 1-Apr Trey Sermon 3+ Ohio State Senior 30-Mar Jaret Patterson 3+ Buffalo Junior 18-Mar

WIDE RECEIVERS PROJ RND SCHOOL YEAR PRO DAY Jaylen Waddle 1 Alabama Junior 23-Mar DeVonta Smith 1 Alabama Senior 23-Mar Ja’Marr Chase 1 LSU Junior 31-Mar Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 LSU Junior 31-Mar Rondale Moore 1-2 Purdue Junior 23-Mar Kadarius Toney 1-2 Florida Senior 31-Mar Rashod Bateman 1-2 Minnesota Junior 1-Apr Amon-Ra St. Brown 2-3 USC Junior 24-Mar D’Wayne Eskridge 2-3 Western Michigan RS Senior 25-Mar Nico Collins 2-3 Michigan Senior 26-Mar Dyami Brown 2-3 North Carolina Junior 30-Mar Amari Rodgers 3+ Clemson Senior 11-Mar Seth Williams 3+ Auburn Junior 18-Mar Ihmir Smith-Marsette 3+ Iowa Senior 22-Mar Tutu Atwell 3+ Louisville Junior 30-Mar Dazz Newsome 3+ North Carolina Senior 30-Mar Tylan Wallace 3+ Oklahoma State Senior 1-Apr

TIGHT ENDS PROJ RND SCHOOL YEAR PRO DAY Kyle Pitts 1 Florida Junior 31-Mar Pat Freiermuth 1-2 Penn State Junior 25-Mar Brevin Jordan 1-2 Miami Junior 29-Mar

2021 NFL Mock Drafts

March 10: Cory Bonini – Round 1

2021 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Awarded compensatory picks