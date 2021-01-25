2021 NFL Draft order

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The 31st and 32nd picks will be determined after Super Bowl LV. Once Round 1 is solidified, we’ll update to include the rest of the draft.
|
Pick
|Team
|Notes
|
1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
2
|New York Jets
|
3
|Miami Dolphins
|(from HOU via Laremy Tunsil trade)
|
4
|Atlanta Falcons
|
5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|Detroit Lions
|
8
|Carolina Panthers
|
9
|Denver Broncos
|
10
|Dallas Cowboys
|
11
|New York Giants
|
12
|San Francisco 49ers
|
13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
14
|Minnesota Vikings
|
15
|New England Patriots
|
16
|Arizona Cardinals
|
17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
18
|Miami Dolphins
|
19
|Washington Football Team
|
20
|Chicago Bears
|
21
|Indianapolis Colts
|
22
|Tennessee Titans
|
23
|New York Jets
|(from SEA via Jamal Adams trade)
|
24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|(from LAR via Jalen Ramsey trade)
|
26
|Cleveland Browns
|
27
|Baltimore Ravens
|
28
|New Orleans Saints
|
29
|Green Bay Packers
|
30
|Buffalo Bills