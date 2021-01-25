USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The 31st and 32nd picks will be determined after Super Bowl LV. Once Round 1 is solidified, we’ll update to include the rest of the draft. 

Pick
 Team Notes
1
 Jacksonville Jaguars
2
 New York Jets
3
 Miami Dolphins (from HOU via Laremy Tunsil trade)
4
 Atlanta Falcons
5
 Cincinnati Bengals
6
 Philadelphia Eagles
7
 Detroit Lions
8
 Carolina Panthers
9
 Denver Broncos
10
 Dallas Cowboys
11
 New York Giants
12
 San Francisco 49ers
13
 Los Angeles Chargers
14
 Minnesota Vikings
15
 New England Patriots
16
 Arizona Cardinals
17
 Las Vegas Raiders
18
 Miami Dolphins
19
 Washington Football Team
20
 Chicago Bears
21
 Indianapolis Colts
22
 Tennessee Titans
23
 New York Jets (from SEA via Jamal Adams trade)
24
 Pittsburgh Steelers
25
 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR via Jalen Ramsey trade)
26
 Cleveland Browns
27
 Baltimore Ravens
28
 New Orleans Saints
29
 Green Bay Packers
30
 Buffalo Bills

