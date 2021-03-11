USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 2

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 2

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 2

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 2
33
 Jacksonville Jaguars
34
 New York Jets
35
 Atlanta Falcons
36
 Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
37
 Philadelphia Eagles
38
 Cincinnati Bengals
39
 Carolina Panthers
40
 Denver Broncos
41
 Detroit Lions
42
 New York Giants
43
 San Francisco 49ers
44
 Dallas Cowboys
45
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
46
 New England Patriots
47
 Los Angeles Chargers
48
 Las Vegas Raiders
49
 Arizona Cardinals
50
 Miami Dolphins
51
 Washington Football Team
52
 Chicago Bears
53
 Tennessee Titans
54
 Indianapolis Colts
55
 Pittsburgh Steelers
56
 Seattle Seahawks
57
 Los Angeles Rams
58
 Baltimore Ravens
59
 Cleveland Browns
60
 New Orleans Saints
61
 Buffalo Bills
62
 Green Bay Packers
63
 Kansas City Chiefs
64
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Home