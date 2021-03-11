2021 NFL Draft order: Round 2

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.
|
Round 2
|
33
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
34
|New York Jets
|
35
|Atlanta Falcons
|
36
|Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
|
37
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
38
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
39
|Carolina Panthers
|
40
|Denver Broncos
|
41
|Detroit Lions
|
42
|New York Giants
|
43
|San Francisco 49ers
|
44
|Dallas Cowboys
|
45
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
|
46
|New England Patriots
|
47
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
48
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
49
|Arizona Cardinals
|
50
|Miami Dolphins
|
51
|Washington Football Team
|
52
|Chicago Bears
|
53
|Tennessee Titans
|
54
|Indianapolis Colts
|
55
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
56
|Seattle Seahawks
|
57
|Los Angeles Rams
|
58
|Baltimore Ravens
|
59
|Cleveland Browns
|
60
|New Orleans Saints
|
61
|Buffalo Bills
|
62
|Green Bay Packers
|
63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
64
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers