2021 NFL Draft order: Round 2

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 2 33 Jacksonville Jaguars 34 New York Jets 35 Atlanta Falcons 36 Miami Dolphins (via HOU) 37 Philadelphia Eagles 38 Cincinnati Bengals 39 Carolina Panthers 40 Denver Broncos 41 Detroit Lions 42 New York Giants 43 San Francisco 49ers 44 Dallas Cowboys 45 Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN) 46 New England Patriots 47 Los Angeles Chargers 48 Las Vegas Raiders 49 Arizona Cardinals 50 Miami Dolphins 51 Washington Football Team 52 Chicago Bears 53 Tennessee Titans 54 Indianapolis Colts 55 Pittsburgh Steelers 56 Seattle Seahawks 57 Los Angeles Rams 58 Baltimore Ravens 59 Cleveland Browns 60 New Orleans Saints 61 Buffalo Bills 62 Green Bay Packers 63 Kansas City Chiefs 64 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

