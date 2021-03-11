2021 NFL Draft order: Round 3

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 3 65 Jacksonville Jaguars 66 New York Jets 67 Houston Texans 68 Atlanta Falcons 69 Cincinnati Bengals 70 Philadelphia Eagles 71 Denver Broncos 72 Detroit Lions 73 Carolina Panthers 74 Washington Football Team (via SF) 75 Dallas Cowboys 76 New York Giants 77 New England Patriots (forfeited) 78 Los Angeles Chargers 79 Minnesota Vikings 80 Arizona Cardinals 81 Las Vegas Raiders 82 Miami Dolphins 83 Washington Football Team 84 Chicago Bears 85 Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) 86 Tennessee Titans 87 New York Jets (via SEA) 88 Pittsburgh Steelers 89 Detroit Lions (via LAR) 90 Cleveland Browns 91 Minnesota Vikings (via BAL) 92 Cleveland Browns (via NO) 93 Green Bay Packers 94 Buffalo Bills 95 Kansas City Chiefs 96 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 97* New England Patriots 98* Los Angeles Chargers 99* New Orleans Saints 100* Dallas Cowboys 101* Tennessee Titans 102* Los Angeles Rams 103* San Francisco 49ers 104* Los Angeles Rams 105* Baltimore Ravens 106* New Orleans Saints

