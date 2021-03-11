USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 3

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 3
65
 Jacksonville Jaguars
66
 New York Jets
67
 Houston Texans
68
 Atlanta Falcons
69
 Cincinnati Bengals
70
 Philadelphia Eagles
71
 Denver Broncos
72
 Detroit Lions
73
 Carolina Panthers
74
 Washington Football Team (via SF)
75
 Dallas Cowboys
76
 New York Giants
77
 New England Patriots (forfeited)
78
 Los Angeles Chargers
79
 Minnesota Vikings
80
 Arizona Cardinals
81
 Las Vegas Raiders
82
 Miami Dolphins
83
 Washington Football Team
84
 Chicago Bears
85
 Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
86
 Tennessee Titans
87
 New York Jets (via SEA)
88
 Pittsburgh Steelers
89
 Detroit Lions (via LAR)
90
 Cleveland Browns
91
 Minnesota Vikings (via BAL)
92
 Cleveland Browns (via NO)
93
 Green Bay Packers
94
 Buffalo Bills
95
 Kansas City Chiefs
96
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97*
 New England Patriots
98*
 Los Angeles Chargers
99*
 New Orleans Saints
100*
 Dallas Cowboys
101*
 Tennessee Titans
102*
 Los Angeles Rams
103*
 San Francisco 49ers
104*
 Los Angeles Rams
105*
 Baltimore Ravens
106*
 New Orleans Saints

