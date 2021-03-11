2021 NFL Draft order: Round 3

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.
Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
|
Round 3
|
65
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
66
|New York Jets
|
67
|Houston Texans
|
68
|Atlanta Falcons
|
69
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
70
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
71
|Denver Broncos
|
72
|Detroit Lions
|
73
|Carolina Panthers
|
74
|Washington Football Team (via SF)
|
75
|Dallas Cowboys
|
76
|New York Giants
|
77
|New England Patriots (forfeited)
|
78
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
79
|Minnesota Vikings
|
80
|Arizona Cardinals
|
81
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
82
|Miami Dolphins
|
83
|Washington Football Team
|
84
|Chicago Bears
|
85
|Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
|
86
|Tennessee Titans
|
87
|New York Jets (via SEA)
|
88
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
89
|Detroit Lions (via LAR)
|
90
|Cleveland Browns
|
91
|Minnesota Vikings (via BAL)
|
92
|Cleveland Browns (via NO)
|
93
|Green Bay Packers
|
94
|Buffalo Bills
|
95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
96
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
97*
|New England Patriots
|
98*
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
99*
|New Orleans Saints
|
100*
|Dallas Cowboys
|
101*
|Tennessee Titans
|
102*
|Los Angeles Rams
|
103*
|San Francisco 49ers
|
104*
|Los Angeles Rams
|
105*
|Baltimore Ravens
|
106*
|New Orleans Saints