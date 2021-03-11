2021 NFL Draft order: Round 4

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 4 107 Jacksonville Jaguars 108 New York Jets 109 Atlanta Falcons 110 Houston Texans 111 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) 112 Cincinnati Bengals 113 Detroit Lions 114 Carolina Panthers 115 Denver Broncos 116 Dallas Cowboys 117 New York Giants 118 San Francisco 49ers 119 Los Angeles Chargers 120 Minnesota Vikings 121 New England Patriots 122 Las Vegas Raiders 123 Houston Texans (via ARI) 124 Miami Dolphins 125 Washington Football Team 126 Minnesota Vikings (via (CHI) 127 Tennessee Titans 128 Indianapolis Colts 129 Pittsburgh Steelers 130 Seattle Seahawks 131 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) 132 Baltimore Ravens 133 Cleveland Browns 134 New Orleans Saints 135 Minnesota Vikings (via BUF) 136 Green Bay Packers 137 Kansas City Chiefs 138 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 139* Dallas Cowboys 140* New England Patriots 141* Pittsburgh Steelers 142* Los Angeles Rams 143* Green Bay Packers 144* Minnesota Vikings 145* Kansas City Chiefs

