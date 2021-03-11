USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 4

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 4
107
 Jacksonville Jaguars
108
 New York Jets
109
 Atlanta Falcons
110
 Houston Texans
111
 Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
112
 Cincinnati Bengals
113
 Detroit Lions
114
 Carolina Panthers
115
 Denver Broncos
116
 Dallas Cowboys
117
 New York Giants
118
 San Francisco 49ers
119
 Los Angeles Chargers
120
 Minnesota Vikings
121
 New England Patriots
122
 Las Vegas Raiders
123
 Houston Texans (via ARI)
124
 Miami Dolphins
125
 Washington Football Team
126
 Minnesota Vikings (via (CHI)
127
 Tennessee Titans
128
 Indianapolis Colts
129
 Pittsburgh Steelers
130
 Seattle Seahawks
131
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
132
 Baltimore Ravens
133
 Cleveland Browns
134
 New Orleans Saints
135
 Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)
136
 Green Bay Packers
137
 Kansas City Chiefs
138
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139*
 Dallas Cowboys
140*
 New England Patriots
141*
 Pittsburgh Steelers
142*
 Los Angeles Rams
143*
 Green Bay Packers
144*
 Minnesota Vikings
145*
 Kansas City Chiefs

