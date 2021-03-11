2021 NFL Draft order: Round 4

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.
Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
Round 4
107
|Jacksonville Jaguars
108
|New York Jets
109
|Atlanta Falcons
110
|Houston Texans
111
|Cleveland Browns (via PHI)
112
|Cincinnati Bengals
113
|Detroit Lions
114
|Carolina Panthers
115
|Denver Broncos
116
|Dallas Cowboys
117
|New York Giants
118
|San Francisco 49ers
119
|Los Angeles Chargers
120
|Minnesota Vikings
121
|New England Patriots
122
|Las Vegas Raiders
123
|Houston Texans (via ARI)
124
|Miami Dolphins
125
|Washington Football Team
126
|Minnesota Vikings (via (CHI)
127
|Tennessee Titans
128
|Indianapolis Colts
129
|Pittsburgh Steelers
130
|Seattle Seahawks
131
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
132
|Baltimore Ravens
133
|Cleveland Browns
134
|New Orleans Saints
135
|Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)
136
|Green Bay Packers
137
|Kansas City Chiefs
138
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139*
|Dallas Cowboys
140*
|New England Patriots
141*
|Pittsburgh Steelers
142*
|Los Angeles Rams
143*
|Green Bay Packers
144*
|Minnesota Vikings
145*
|Kansas City Chiefs