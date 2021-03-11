USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 5

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 5

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 5

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 5
146
 Jacksonville Jaguars
147
 New York Jets
148
 Houston Texans
149
 Atlanta Falcons
150
 Cincinnati Bengals
151
 Philadelphia Eagles
152
 Carolina Panthers
153
 Denver Broncos
154
 Detroit Lions
155
 New York Jets (via NYG)
156
 San Francisco 49ers
157
 Philadelphia Eagles (via DAL)
158
 Minnesota Vikings
159
 New England Patriots
160
 Los Angeles Chargers
161
 Arizona Cardinals
162
 Buffalo Bills (via LV)
163
 Las Vegas Raiders (via MIA)
164
 Washington Football Team
165
 Chicago Bears
166
 Indianapolis Colts
167
 Tennessee Titans
168
 Seattle Seahawks
169
 Minnesota Vikings (via PIT>BAL)
170
 Cleveland Browns (via LAR)
171
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE)
172
 Baltimore Ravens
173
 San Francisco 49ers (via NO)
174
 Green Bay Packers
175
 Buffalo Bills
176
 Kansas City Chiefs
177
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178*
 Green Bay Packers
179*
 Dallas Cowboys
180*
 Atlanta Falcons
181*
 San Francisco 49ers
182*
 Kansas City Chiefs
183*
 Atlanta Falcons
184*
 Baltimore Ravens

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Home