2021 NFL Draft order: Round 5

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 5 146 Jacksonville Jaguars 147 New York Jets 148 Houston Texans 149 Atlanta Falcons 150 Cincinnati Bengals 151 Philadelphia Eagles 152 Carolina Panthers 153 Denver Broncos 154 Detroit Lions 155 New York Jets (via NYG) 156 San Francisco 49ers 157 Philadelphia Eagles (via DAL) 158 Minnesota Vikings 159 New England Patriots 160 Los Angeles Chargers 161 Arizona Cardinals 162 Buffalo Bills (via LV) 163 Las Vegas Raiders (via MIA) 164 Washington Football Team 165 Chicago Bears 166 Indianapolis Colts 167 Tennessee Titans 168 Seattle Seahawks 169 Minnesota Vikings (via PIT>BAL) 170 Cleveland Browns (via LAR) 171 Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE) 172 Baltimore Ravens 173 San Francisco 49ers (via NO) 174 Green Bay Packers 175 Buffalo Bills 176 Kansas City Chiefs 177 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 178* Green Bay Packers 179* Dallas Cowboys 180* Atlanta Falcons 181* San Francisco 49ers 182* Kansas City Chiefs 183* Atlanta Falcons 184* Baltimore Ravens

