2021 NFL Draft order: Round 5

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.
Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
|
Round 5
|
146
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
147
|New York Jets
|
148
|Houston Texans
|
149
|Atlanta Falcons
|
150
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
151
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
152
|Carolina Panthers
|
153
|Denver Broncos
|
154
|Detroit Lions
|
155
|New York Jets (via NYG)
|
156
|San Francisco 49ers
|
157
|Philadelphia Eagles (via DAL)
|
158
|Minnesota Vikings
|
159
|New England Patriots
|
160
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
161
|Arizona Cardinals
|
162
|Buffalo Bills (via LV)
|
163
|Las Vegas Raiders (via MIA)
|
164
|Washington Football Team
|
165
|Chicago Bears
|
166
|Indianapolis Colts
|
167
|Tennessee Titans
|
168
|Seattle Seahawks
|
169
|Minnesota Vikings (via PIT>BAL)
|
170
|Cleveland Browns (via LAR)
|
171
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE)
|
172
|Baltimore Ravens
|
173
|San Francisco 49ers (via NO)
|
174
|Green Bay Packers
|
175
|Buffalo Bills
|
176
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
177
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
178*
|Green Bay Packers
|
179*
|Dallas Cowboys
|
180*
|Atlanta Falcons
|
181*
|San Francisco 49ers
|
182*
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
183*
|Atlanta Falcons
|
184*
|Baltimore Ravens